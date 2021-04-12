WordPress prepares to launch its newsletter creation tool and threatens Substack’s domain

Newsletters are in fashion. Let them tell us, that we have just released our Xatakaletter! The old format has resurfaced with force, and platforms such as Substack or Revue have become clear references in this market.

Things will get even more interesting soon, because WordPress creator and CEO Matt Mullenweg has stated that this platform is preparing an “interesting” response to Substack and the rest of solutions in this segment.

The WordPress giant wants to do more and more

It is actually perfectly possible to create a newsletter through WordPress, but not natively. For it there are various plugins that make this platform one more option for those who already used it for their website.

WP’s Matt Mullenweg in a convo with Ben Thompson said on Clubhouse that WP will debut “an interesting” response to Substack. – Sean O’Neill (@sean_oneill) April 12, 2021

The problem is that each of these plugins requires different management and its integration with WordPress is not (so) straightforward: The fact that the platform itself launches a tool aimed at this segment is a clear demonstration that the interest in the format is clear.

It was confirmed by Matt Mullenweg in a small and recent talk in Clubhouse, in which according to one of the listeners the creator of WordPress promised debut of an “interesting” reply to Substack.

Automattic, the company under whose umbrella WordPress is, already bought Tumblr in 2019 and is growing with platforms that expand WordPress capabilities and options like WooCommerce (electronic commerce) or JetPack (backups, statistics, etc).

The versatility of WordPress has made it a real monster: it is still possible to use it for a simple blog, but its expandability and customization is enormous, something that has clear advantages, but also disadvantages such as the one that affects its stability or security: as with solutions open to customization, the risk of vulnerabilities appearing is greater than in more limited platforms.

So, it will be interesting to see what WordPress offers in a market where Substack or Revue have very well defined platforms. The problem for them is that according to W3Techs, WordPress is behind 41% of all websites on the internet (That percentage goes up to 64% if we talk about websites with a CMS behind).

That influence could jeopardize the role of Substack or Revue, and the success of newsletters, which they have become a juicy business for some creators and for those platforms, it could now be very well exploited by WordPress.