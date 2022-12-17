WordPress is the most popular choice for students who want to blog. Here are eight reasons why WordPress is so great.

Many tools allow students to publish online. Also, nowadays we have some online tools with help for students to just write “Online essay writing” Eventually, each platform has its pros and disadvantages.

A customized WordPress version can power edublogs and campusPress. WordPress is used widely by professionals bloggers, as well as students who are interested in online publishing.

WordPress is a fantastic option for students. We will show you why.

A Precise WordPress Overview

WordPress, a content management system that can be used on millions and millions of websites worldwide is well-known.

WordPress’ first version was available for download on the 27th of May, 2003.

WordPress, a software program you can free download and host. This can result in additional costs.

WordPress is an open-source project. WordPress is free to use. This is the main reason WordPress is so beloved.

WordPress plugins can be used to enhance the functionality of a site or change its interface.

WordPress works on all devices, even mobiles.

1) It’s straightforward, but it’s not the easiest.

WordPress’s best feature is that even though it offers advanced features, you don’t necessarily have to be able to use them all. All other features can be ignored and you only need to use the most essential publishing tools.

A functional and attractive website can be maintained by anyone with computer skills. All are welcome to apply.

WordPress staff is in agreement with the above statement.

People with little technical know-how can make use of it, but those with greater technical skill can adapt it to their needs in surprising ways.

For some professors, a simpler platform may be more appealing with fewer learning curves. These may be great starting points. However, it is important to remember that simpler does not necessarily mean better.

You may have to give up customization, functionality, flexibility, growth, and authenticity in order to be simple.

Seymour Papert, a well-known reminder of this truth, suggested that we might need to ask ourselves if achieving ‘easy’ is really what our goal is.

2) The Authenticity’s Power

WordPress is the most widely used platform for web design. It is a fact that cannot be overlooked. WordPress is an innovative system. High-qualified bloggers never really look for a ready-made/drag-and-drop publishing platform.

Perhaps K-2 faculty members would like to begin with a platform only designed for schools. It isn’t necessarily a bad idea. This is the problem: educators are often not able to change from an authentic tool that can benefit them throughout their lives and education.

Don’t stop thinking about what you want.

3) Students Can Do More Than You Think

Teaching has been my passion for over 10 years with students ranging from 7 to 10. Some of my learning blogger friends were able modify HTML codes and source and attribute Creative Commons photos. They also created and embedded media and connected authentically to others around the world.

Much of this was done through peer tutoring. A student may find the solution. A student may notice the problem and be willing to help. It’s so rewarding to see this type of learning happen in your classroom.

They include problem-solving, teamwork, creativity and teamwork.

What do our students lose if they don’t know the answers or follow all instructions? Are we really going to restrict functions so that students don’t need to remember what buttons are?

You might be amazed at what students find that’s moderately challenging, engaging, meaningful, open ended, and even interesting.

4) Digital Citizenship

It is well-known that digital citizenship is important. This topic can be discussed via blogging. Find out how you can teach digital citizenship through blogging.

Ross Cooper from the UK, principal of authentic publishing and advocate for digital citizenship, made it clear that digital citizenship was not something to be taken lightly.

Online Space Ownership

It is possible to create your own online space. Maybe you can even own your own domain. Students can start to make positive digital footprints as early as possible.

The domain part of the domain name can come later in a child’s education, or after graduation. WordPress makes it easy for you to export.

Audrey Watters discusses the many benefits that students get from owning domain names.

Students must take responsibility for their own learning environment. This can be a way to monitor growth and demonstrate learning over the course of a student’s school career.

6) We are export friendly

Ronnie Burt highlighted the importance of choosing an export-friendly website platform when looking at a service.

Students should be able to access and archive their work from any platform.

Many services that are offered online end up shutting down. If teachers or students have stored a lot of content they are unable to transfer, this can cause panic.

Exporting your WordPress blog as an XML File (WXR), takes just minutes. How to Import this Content to Another Site?

7) Versatile

WordPress wasn’t always meant for blogs. This is now obsolete.

WordPress now supports many plugins and themes. It is possible to create a website with no blog or static. It’s up to you what kind of website you prefer.

It allows you to tailor your curriculum to each school and student. You and your learning intentions are the first. Technology comes second.

Internet Hub

A WordPress-based platform doesn’t mean you have to turn down all the fantastic web tools that exist. You’re actually able to embrace them.

Your blog can serve as your home online. Other than text, images can be added of analog or digital work. You also have the option to embed video, podcasts, and other media. Additional functionality is available with plugins and sheets.

It is easier than ever to create, connect and learn. Silvia Tullisano stated that “a blog folio may be the glue holding all the pieces together.”