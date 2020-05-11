A few hours ago the Redmond giant has released an update for Word, Excel and PowerPoint in its version for iPad. These new versions, despite announcing only “bug fixes” bring an interesting novelty: support for split view. This update comes a few days after the compatibility with mouse and trackpad, another very interesting novelty.

Multiple documents and multiple apps at the same time

With this update we can use Microsoft apps in Split View mode, with which we see the screen divided into two apps simultaneously, or Slide Over, with which we can momentarily swipe another app on top of the one we are using.

In addition to being able to use this system to work on two apps at the same time, we can also use it to view and edit two documents at the same time. With this new update we can open the same Word or PowerPoint app several times. Excel, at least for now, although it is compatible with Split View, does not allow you to open the app twice, so we cannot work with two spreadsheets at the same time, although yes with a Word and an Excel or with an Excel and a PowerPoint.

Without a doubt, the increase in productivity is more than remarkable, especially when we have to work on two documents copying and pasting between them. We went from having to open and close documents continuously to just drag and drop from one document to another of which we have on the screen.

Little by little, and thanks to updates like today, the iPad increasingly brings out its capacity as a professional tool. Hopefully, Microsoft will update Excel sooner rather than later so that, like the rest of the suite, we can work on multiple documents simultaneously. Recall that just a few days ago the suite was updated to offer support for mice and trackpads.

Share



Microsoft updates its office suite for iPad: Word and PowerPoint gain support for split view