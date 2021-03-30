Woody Harrelson starring in thriller ‘The Man With The Miraculous Hands’

Will Deadline report that Woody Harrelson (‘Zombieland: Kill and Finish’) will star in a new psychological thriller set in World War II titled‘The Man With The Miraculous Hands’, a film that will come to the hands of Jerico Films, a division of the Vendome group’s production label.

The film describes the true story of Felix Kersten, a physician whose therapies helped relieve the debilitating abdominal pain of high-ranking Nazi officer Heinrich Himmler, thus giving him extraordinary influence over one of the main perpetrators of the Holocaust. With skillful manipulations and a knack for dangerous bargaining with his monstrous patient, Kersten was finally able to save thousands of concentration camp lives and outlive his captor.

Adapted from a novel by Joseph Kessel, Oren Moverman (‘Invisibles’) will direct this project to be produced by Eric Jehelman and Philippe Rousselet and will be executive produced by Fabrice Gianfermi and Jeremy Plager.Harrelson and Kessel have already agreed on two projects: ‘The Messenger’ (2008) and ‘Rampart’ (2011).