Woody Allen has spoken of his rape allegations in his book « About Nothing », an autobiography he has recently published. Interviewed by the Spanish newspapers La Vanguardia and El País, the American filmmaker has given his position for the first time on the alleged sexual assaults on his daughter Dylan Ronan Farrow, adopted by the director and actress Mia Farrow when they were a couple.

“It was nonsense for someone to believe that I had done something like this to my 7-year-old daughter, who could have abused her in any way. The idea was so absurd that I never discussed it, « Allen explains to reporters.

In 2014, Dylan, now 34, wrote a letter to The New York Times, claiming that Allen had abused her in 1992, when she was seven years old.

The author of « Manhattan » points out that he wanted to put in this part of his book the version of the investigators of the accusations, the doctors who attended the alleged victims and the judges who sentenced and not his own, since he feels that he didn’t need a defense. « I wanted to write the story objectively and let the reader reach his own conclusions, » he says.

The court that tried him acquitted him, claiming that there were no abuses, so there were no charges against the filmmaker born in New York in 1935. « I have to live with people who are convinced that I am a rapist, that I have Married to my daughter … what you tell them is the same ”, he commented in the interview published by La Vanguardia.

In these conversations he also talks about his relationship with Soon-Yi Previn, also an adoptive daughter of his ex-wife, and with whom he has been married for 22 years. In 1992, when it became known that they were a couple, it was a scandal, since Soon-Yi, of Korean origin, is 35 years younger than Allen, and the daughter of his ex-wife. “With Mia Farrow we always live in separate houses, in the 13 years of relationship, I never slept in her apartment on the other side of Central Park, and I am only the father of three of her fourteen children. And my relationship with Soon-Yi started when she was 22 years old, ”recalls the writer.