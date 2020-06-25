Woody Allen reveal letter where he is exposed for the abuse suffered by his daughter | .

The famous filmmaker Woody Allen continues in controversy after his daughter Dylan Farrow accusing him of having abused her, a couple of years ago a letter appeared stating everything because of what happened.

This letter was published in the newspaper New York Times, Dylan adoptive daughter of Woody she recounts in detail everything she lived through being abused by him.

Among his lyrics there may be that there is no morbid, it is more like a confession to his mother from when he lived that time when he had seven years old.

This is how you start your letter that after reading it you may think again about giving credit to a person who is not able to respect his own daughter whether adoptive or not according to the young woman’s words.

The story she shared at the beginning was when Allen took her to an attic to play with a toy train for her brother because the filmmaker told her to lie down on the floor and when I started to be intimate with her he whispered in her ear that she was a good girl.

While Dylan was listening to these words and because of Allen’s warning that no one should find out alone concentrated on seeing the train while that past experience mentions that to date he still cannot see toy trains.

Farrow recalls with disgust the various situations in which she was alone with her father and although she tried to hide she always found her, her encounters such as getting into bed with him while wearing underpants, when he put his thumb in his mouth or the countless times they got away from their mother and brothers.

All that was overcome when he took her to the attic and when he finally decided to speak, what happened was that things turned around, leaving her as a liar, a girl who had to take doctor after doctor to make her see that she was « lying ».

As time went by while I saw how Hollywood She praised those who abused her, she remained silent, but when she was nominated for an Oscar again, she could not keep quiet and although there were artists who did not support her, others began to follow her, they are those who thanks for the support and the fact that they may be branded as liars.

Despite everything that happened and that nothing was ever charged Woody AllenDylan is happily married and supported by her loving family.

He claims that he is the clear example of a society that prefers to keep intact the successful person and leave those who need it most, such as children, unprotected.

If you want to read the letter click here.