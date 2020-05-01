In his autobiography released in the USA, Apropos of Nothing, Woody Allen says he understands the reaction of his ex-wife, but looks in Mia Farrow’s family history for the reasons for his despair. It’s in the DNA, relatives crazy to intern. He goes so far as to say that Mia adopted all those children, but she was never a real mother. It was just a facade, to play the martyr. And Allen concludes that, at the age of 80, reaching the end of his life, he is screwing what other people think – whether he will be remembered as an artist or as an old wanton pedophile. Total decrease. Quite different from the time when Allen made the best films of his career with Mia, and what was perhaps the best of all.

He received the Oscars for best film, direction and screenplay (with Marshall Brickman) from 1977, plus that of best actress (Diane Keaton), by Annie Hall / Nervous Groom, Neurotic Bride, but his most influential works were Zelig and A Rosa Purpura from Cairo, 1983 and 85, with Mia. The technique, along with the intelligence of writing and direction, is prodigious in these films, and without Zelig there might not have been Forrest Gump, by Robert Zemeckis, who won the 1994 Oscar, as well as The Purple Rose was decisive. for the appearance of John McTiernan’s The Last Action Hero the previous year.

In 1986, the statement may provoke controversy, Allen made the biggest of his films, Hannah and His Sisters – the chronicle about a family and a fantasy about Mia. As well? Paulo Francis, in one of his Court Diaries – it would be very interesting, if he were alive, to see him analyze Donald Trump’s USA and Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil -, he wrote exactly that. Mia’s character, formatted for the actress, represents an ideal. It is morally so perfect that it doesn’t even look human. It is compassionate, intelligent, generous, beautiful. Psychoanalytically, it can be assumed that Allen placed Mia on an altar and later did not know how to deal with it. He became the old bastard, starting a relationship with his adopted daughter. Ah, yes, the adopted daughter was not his, it was just hers, from a previous marriage (with the composer André Previn). It was always his justification.

When Hannah and Her Sisters passed – out of competition – at the Cannes Film Festival, Michael Caine, half-jokingly, half-truthfully, said he made Woody Allen taller in the film. And if the viewer pays attention, he will notice the shy, somewhat disturbed way, the way the character stumbles over words when nervous, and – of course – his glasses. Several times during his career, when he did not put himself in front of the camera, he projected himself into an actor, who played his part.

There are two Woody Allens in Hannah – the original and the tallest copy. In Cannes, the author explained that the heart is a tiny muscle, but very complicated. And he added that he has a much greater capacity for recovery than we think, so, as devastating as they may seem, the pains of love are fleeting. Cinema itself helps, and Woody Allen of fiction regains the joy of living by watching one of the funniest films with the Marx Brothers, The Devil by Four, by Leo McCarey, from 1933. In the autobiography, he says that his great reference for humor was Bob Hope, but as an author he always had his foot in European culture. He loves Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini, Michelangelo Antonioni, the masters of Russian literature. Leon Tolstoy inspired not only Love and Death / The Last Night by Boris Grushenko, but also Hannah and Her Sisters, whose origin, according to the director, is Anna Karenina.

I could also say that you are in Eric Rohmer, the elegant French filmmaker of the Moral Tales and the Comedies and Proverbs series. Among the many films Rohmer dedicated to the couple is L’Amour l’Apres-Midi / Amor à Tarde, from 1972. One of Hannah’s chapters is also called Afternoons, Tardes. Quickly – Hannah / Mia has two sisters in the film. Her ex-husband falls in love with one of them and the current one has an affair with the other. Michael Caine meets Barbara Hershey at a sophisticated hotel. They spend the afternoons loving each other, and dancing those refined tracks that the director likes so much. Allen continued to make great films, including and mainly with Mia Farrow, before the traumatic break, marked by accusations of abuse and pedophilia. Another of the biggest is Crimes and Sins, his Crime and Punishment, from 1989. The ophthalmologist who doesn’t have to look at human misery and the blind man who is the only one to see what nobody wants to see.

At the time, 30 years ago (or more), everything seemed just fiction. With the distance, one can digress a little and see that, perhaps, Woody Allen was all the time talking about him. Manhattan, 1979, with the sumptuous black and white photography of Gordon Willis and that Gershwin track, is about a middle-aged writer in love with a 17-year-old nymphet. Abandoned by the woman, who came out as a lesbian, he recounts her rottenness in a book. Hannah has among her characters this man who cheats on his wife with her sister. He had been exposing the darker side of relationships for a long time. Allen says he doesn’t care what will be said about him after death. The beloved author, incensed, became a monster, but few works in contemporary cinema pose such an urgent and visceral problem.

Should the work be evaluated by the artist? The artist’s excellence due to man’s misery? Allen, the artist, was already signaling where the man could go, but no one saw. It was all so fun and smart. In an interview in Cannes, the reporter had the opportunity to tell Woody Allen that his best films were the ones he made with Mia Farrow. And what did he say? “I know, I know.” Some of those films were – are they? – masterpieces, but the look on them is changing. The public’s view, the critic’s. Woody Allen’s look? There was never a woman like Hannah, but now, for him, the compassionate Mia is crazy, period. The film, however, remains.

