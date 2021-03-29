Woody Allen Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations Again – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

For six decades Woody Allen has built a Hollywood legacy, consisting of more than 80 films written, 55 directed, and a record for his sixteen Oscar nominations (of which he has won three), and a hundred good reviews. at your work.

However, this image of success has been overshadowed by the sexual abuse he committed against his stepdaughter, Dylan Farrow, in 1992 when she was only seven years old.

Although at that time the case was not brought to trial, since the prosecutor argued that it was a very traumatic experience for the girl, social networks have been in charge of reminding the public that despite his talent, the filmmaker attacked a girl.

These comments followed the release of the documentary Allen v. Farrow, where directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering present the results of a two-year investigation into the case.

Faced with the wave of criticism, Allen defended himself again in an interview conducted by CBS journalist Lee Cowan and broadcast on the Paramount Plus platform, where he assures that the accusations are the product of an anger on the part of Mia Farrow (mother of the victim ) after their marriage was dissolved. It should be remembered that the break occurred after the filmmaker was discovered having an affair with Mia’s stepdaughter, Soon-Yi Previn, with whom he is currently married.

“It’s so absurd, and yet the stain has remained and they prefer to hold on to the fact that while I did not abuse Dylan, there is a possibility that I did. Nothing I have done with her has been so misinterpreted as that “, alleges the director.

He also adds that there is no logic in the words of his ex-wife, and that Dylan was manipulated to build the memory of his aggression; and he emphasizes that between them there was never a true relationship of husbands, because although they were together, he never slept at home or lived with her.

When questioned about his affair with Soon-Yi, he insisted that it began when she was of legal age, and not when she was in high school as some witnesses point out in the documentary, and that from her perception it was not inappropriate to marry her. “There was never a time when it wasn’t the most natural thing in the world,” he says.

Finally, he called the actors who have refused to work with him again in the wake of the scandals (including Natalie Portman, Elliot Page, Collin Firth and Timothée Chalamet) as fools.

“All they do is accuse a perfectly innocent person, and continue this lie.”