Woody Allen Denies Dylan Farrow Sexual Abuse Accusation Again

Despite criticism, Woody Allen is now filming in Spain

(CNN Spanish) – Woody Allen sat down for a rare interview with CBS Sunday Morning to discuss an accusation from his daughter Dylan Farrow that he sexually assaulted her when she was 7 years old.

The famous director said he believes his 35-year-old daughter, now separated, believes the accusation.

“She was a good girl and I think she believes it,” Allen said. I don’t think he’s making it up. I don’t think I’m lying. I think she believes that.

Allen, 85, has consistently denied the allegation and has never been charged. In 1992, a pediatrician treating Dylan Farrow contacted authorities regarding the claim that Allen had sexually abused her. Soon after, Allen filed for custody of his three children with Mia Farrow, including Dylan, and the media began reporting the case, including the indictment.

Investigators concluded at the time that the young Farrow had not been abused, according to The New York Times, which covered custody proceedings.

At the time, Acting New York State Supreme Court Justice Elliott Wilk “said it was unlikely that Mr. Allen could be prosecuted for evidence-based sexual abuse,” the newspaper reported. “But although a team of experts concluded that Dylan was not abused, the judge said he found no conclusive evidence.”

As an adult, Dylan Farrow spoke about the alleged sexual assault in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2013; in an open letter published in the New York Times, in 2014, and, in 2018, with CBS’s Gayle King in Farrow’s first televised interview that CBS Sunday Morning relayed after his interview with Allen.

“I loved my father,” Farrow said during the 2018 interview. “I respected him. He was my hero. And that obviously doesn’t take away from what he did, but it makes the betrayal and the pain that much more intense. “

Farrow is one of several children adopted by Mia Farrow and one of two that Allen adopted during his more than decade-long relationship with the actress.

The minor Farrow alleged that her father sexually abused her at her mother’s home in Connecticut on August 4, 1992.

Allen told CBS Sunday Morning of the indictment: “It was not logical in light of the situation.”

“Why is a guy like me who is 57 years old and never charged with anything suddenly going to drive to Mia’s country house in the middle of a custody dispute?” He said. “I didn’t think it didn’t even require any investigation.”

He also touched on his relationship with Soon-Yi Previn, whom Mia Farrow had adopted with musician André Previn.

Allen’s relationship with Mia Farrow ended after she discovered photos of her daughter – then 21 years old – naked in the filmmaker’s apartment, who was 56 years old.

“The last thing in the world anyone wanted to do was hurt other people’s feelings,” Allen said. “What we wanted to do was finally make it known that we had a relationship.”

The couple have been married for 23 years and adopted two daughters who are in college, to which Allen said, “They don’t give two girls to someone they think is a pedophile.”

There has been renewed interest in the prosecution in the wake of the fight over the publication of Allen’s recent autobiography, Apropos of Nothing, and the new HBO documentary series, Allen v. Farrow.

