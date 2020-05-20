Madrid, May 20 . .- After the controversy in the US, where Woody Allen changed the editorial and published them without warning, his memoirs, “By the way,” come out tomorrow in Spanish with his fierce criticism of Mia. Farrow, her self-proclaimed innocence in her daughter Dylan’s allegations of abuse, and some regret for the lack of support from the film world.

A book that begins as an autobiography more or less in use, but that dedicates almost half of its 440 pages to detailing his relationship with Dylan Farrow, the daughter he adopted during his relationship with Mia Farrow, and who accused the director of having abused sexually from her when she was a child.

With great precision, the director of titles such as “Manhattan” or “Annie Hall”, relates how his relationship was with Dylan and Moses, two of Mia Farrow’s adoptive children, during the years he was with the actress.

And he repeats on many occasions that Dylan “adored” him and that the accusations were an operation against him built by Mia Farrow, which he paints as an unbalanced and bad mother, who did not treat her biological children the same as the adoptive ones.

“Mia was forcing Thaddeus to wear iron orthopedic brackets instead of plastic braces in public … she wanted it known that she was adopting disabled children,” says Allen of one of the actress’s ten children, that she had four other biologicals – three from her marriage to André Previn and one, Ronan, to the filmmaker, although later she said it was from her first husband, Frank Sinatra.

“It is not surprising that two of her adopted children (Tam and Thaddeus) ended up committing suicide. A third also contemplated that possibility, and an adorable daughter (Lark), who had to face a positive HIV diagnosis in her thirties, ended up abandoned by Mia and died of AIDS in a hospital one Christmas morning with no one by her side. “

An account of events in which Mia Farrow’s behavior is presented as terrifying while the filmmaker paints himself as someone very balanced, despite the fact that he only wanted to adopt the actress’s two adoptive children with whom he got along well – Dylan and Moses- and that justifies not appearing as Ronan’s father (originally called Satchel) because they did not tell him that a form had to be completed.

Regarding his relationship with Soon-Yi, Mia Farrow’s adoptive daughter, and with whom he started dating when she was 21 and he was 56, the filmmaker assures that he never paid attention to him until he once accompanied him to a basketball game and she began to speak to him of the hell that lived in the house of the actress -Allen and Farrow never shared a flat-.

They began their relationship during the filming of “Husbands and Wives” while he was officially still with Farrow. And forgotten erotic pictures on the mantelpiece uncovered the scandal.

Mia Farrow told her children that the filmmaker had raped Soon-Yi and locked her in a room.

It was around this time that Farrow called Allen’s sister to say, “He took my daughter from me; now I am going to take his daughter away.” And there began, according to the director, the operation for Dylan to accuse his father of rape.

“My attempts to appease her were unsuccessful, and I suppose that is easy for me to say, considering that she was the affected party, but the point is that her anger made her go so far that she went from reasonable to unforgivable and then to the inconceivable, “says Allen, who assures that the actress did not mind harming Dylan or Satchel, who were then seven and four years old, respectively, in the process.

After a visit to his children, Allen was accused of having abused Dylan. “I’ve never put a finger on Dylan, I’ve never done anything that could be misinterpreted as sexual abuse; from start to finish, from every subatomic particle, it was a pure invention.”

There were two independent investigations that certified that Dylan had not been sexually abused by Allen, that she had fabricated the allegations, that she was an “emotionally vulnerable girl trapped in a disturbed family” and that she had been taught or influenced by her mother.

The accusations were dismissed and a trial was never held. But even today Dylan, 34, continues to maintain that her father abused her.

This was followed by the custody trial, which turned into a cross-accusation media circus, which Allen lost. “I was blown away when I saw Mia’s plan work and the judge was cajoled by her making sure I couldn’t see Dylan.”

Allen claims that he tried to contact the girl, but that Ronan intercepted all of her letters. “Still today, Soon-Yi and I would welcome Dylan with open arms if he ever wanted to approach us like Moses did, but so far it’s only a dream.”

Woody Allen’s career was greatly affected by everything that happened and there are many actors and actresses who refuse to work with him. But he mentions the many who have publicly defended him, and he quotes Diane Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Javier Bardem, Blake Lively, Scarlett Johansson, Catherine Deneuve, Jude Law, Isabelle Huppert or Pedro Almodóvar.

“I thank you all, because it has been very nice of you to raise your voice, and I assure you that you will never be ashamed of having done it,” says Allen, who also acknowledges that “I expected a little more support” from his fellow professionals.

By Alicia García de Francisco

.