Woods announces that he is returning home to complete his recovery

03/17/2021 at 17:05 CET

Tiger Woods announced in a statement posted on his personal twitter account that he is returning home to Florida to continue his recovery from serious injuries. who suffered in a car accident, on February 23, in California.

The former number one, 45, thanked him for the affectionate expressions he received since he suffered the traffic accident. “I am very grateful for the overwhelming displays of support and encouragement that I have received in recent weeks,” he said.

“Many thanks to the amazing surgeons, doctors, nurses, and all the staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center & rdquor ;, Woods commented. “To all of you, for having taken care of me so much, and that I cannot give you enough thanks & rdquor ;. He assured that “I will continue to recover at home, and trying to be stronger every day & rdquor ;.

pic.twitter.com/JU6D0MKpsK – Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 16, 2021

I was in the process of recovery

Woods, who has achieved no less than 15 ‘Big’ tournaments, has not played an official tournament since the last Masters, played in November, where he finished in 38th place.. Currently, he was in the process of recovering from an intervention on his back, on December 23, and went to California, as host of the Genedis Invitational, at the Riviera Country Club, the weekend of February 20 and 21.

On his journey, He had two days of commercial activities scheduled, and on the second day, when he was on his way to one of them, at seven in the morning he lost control of his car and he ended up in a gutter with major open fractures in his right leg and ankle, which required several interventions.

Some players, such as Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, were in contact with the player in recent weeks, commenting on the tournaments, and in good spirits. Now you have to do the most difficult part of your recovery, which is to regain full function of your leg, and then think about your professional future.

Go back to video games

The day of good news for Woods began with the announcement that he was returning to video games, this time with the “PGA Tour 2K play” series.

Woods signed a long-term partnership with the company behind the “PGA Tour 2K” video game series, returning the winner of 15 majors tournaments to an industry he once dominated with “EA Sports.”

The deal was announced Tuesday, nearly a month after Woods suffered career-threatening leg injuries. when a truck crashed on a steep highway in suburban Los Angeles