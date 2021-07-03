in Fight

Woodley vs Paul: Tyron Woodley responds and puts Jake Paul in his place after teasing attempt on Twitter

Tyron Woodley responds to Jake Paul. .

Tyron Woodley continues to increase his rivalry against Jake Paul prior to their fight and took advantage of a YouTuber post to put it on his place and delete your teasing attempt on social media.

Jake had posted a series of photos last Father’s Day in which he showed several fighters with whom he has made words to call them sons, But what he doesn’t notice is when was the photo he chose of Woodley.

The Chosen One did not miss the opportunity to tease and leave it in place by explaining that the supposed photo of him crying was from when he beat Darren Till to win the black belt at UFC 228.

“Fool, that’s a picture of me getting a black belt after crushing someone from the UFC. But you won’t know anything about that. “

Woodley and Jake Paul have their fight scheduled for August 28, where the bets point to the victory of the former UFC champion.

