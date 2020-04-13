Before the cancellation of the UFC 249, Tyron Woodley offered to fight with Colby Covington. However, the ex-champion assures that his ex-training partner in ATT He declined to fight him for the “fifth time.”

Since the fight Woodley had with Leon Edwards for the delayed UFC Fight Night London, Covington, former interim 170-pound champion who has not competed since his TKO loss to Kamaru Usman, was offered as a replacement. But, apparently, his high economic claims caused that his return to the octagon did not materialize. At least for now.

“Don’t ask for more money than Conor McGregor is making,” Woodley told Covington during a live Instagram interview with Ariel Helwani. “Get out of here. You are not the most popular, dog. I am a five-time world champion. “

Like Covington, Woodley, ranked No. 1, has not competed since being dethroned by Usman in the UFC 235.