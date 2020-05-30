According to the Betboo website, Tyron Woodley is the favorite for Saturday night’s main duel in Las Vegas against Brazilian Gilbert Durinho

UFC on ESPN 9, which will be played this Saturday (30), marks the return of the franchise to Las Vegas (USA). With the restrictions measures due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the event will be played without an audience and at UFC Apex facilities. According to the Betboo website, Tyron Woodley is the favorite for the main duel of the night against Brazilian Gilbert Durinho.

Woodley is seen as a favorite for a duel against Durinho this Saturday (30) (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Photo:

Without a fight since March 2019, when he lost the welterweight belt to Kamaru Usman, Woodley (19-4-1) is one of the division’s main names. The American even revealed that he suffered depression after losing the title. Whoever puts 10 reais in “The Chosen One”, will receive, in case of triumph, 15.80 reais.

Durinho (18-3) comes with a five-game winning streak – three in the welterweight category. The Brazilian last March knocked out fellow countryman Demian Maia in the UFC Brasília main event. Whoever puts 10 reais in Gilbert, will receive 24 reais, if the result is confirmed.

FULL CARD:

UFC on ESPN 9

UFC Apex in Las Vegas (USA)

Saturday, May 30, 2020

Main Card

Middleweight: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Durinho

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Middleweight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Gabriel Green

Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers

Preliminary Card

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Married weight (up to 68kg): Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle

Heavyweight: Klidson Abreu vs. Jamahal Hill

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval

Bantamweight: Casey Kenney vs. Louis Smolka

Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales

