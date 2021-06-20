Woodbridge: “Djokovic has an unprecedented opportunity to win the Golden Slam”

The former Australian tennis player, Todd Woodbridge, spoke about the great possibility that has Novak Djokovic to get the Golden slam. Remember that the Golden Slam means winning the four Grand Slams of the season, added to the gold medal in the Olympic Games. So far, no man has achieved it, only one woman has achieved it: Steffi Graf in 1988. “The Golden Slam is in his plans, there is no doubt about that. What Djokovic achieved in Paris, coming back two sets in the final, is one of the greatest mental feats I have seen.”