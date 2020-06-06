A new story is yet to be told, the 1992 film will have a direct sequel based on a short story The Forbidden by writer Clive Barker. Directed by Nia DaCosta and starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris, its premiere had to be modified due to the current pandemic, which has resulted in various ways of launching productions. Producing houses have to become resourceful, which is why the Premiere format for ‘Candyman’ could be replicated in Hollywood.

A curious example of this topic is ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ’, a series that is part of the MCU and that will be broadcast this year by Disney +. The problem is that they did not finish recording the necessary shots, so the plan would be for one half to be released in August and the rest the following year, when the quarantine ends, similar to what ‘The Walking Dead’ does.

But in the cinema it is different, fans want to enjoy the whole experience of a horror movie on the big screen, with comfortable seats and a good sound, which is why the premiere format for ‘Candyman’ would change to suit what pass in the future as revealed Tony Todd, the first Candyman.

I know there’s a lot going on, but did Tony Todd just confirm CANDYMAN is going day-and-date VOD? https://t.co/xRD7KKYoSb – Justin Yandell (@ShotgunZen) June 5, 2020

The actor used Twitter to announce that the September 25 the movie would hit theaters, But the interesting thing is that he shares a message from a fan that mentions the same date for his digital version, better known as VOD. So, no matter how the world is due to the pandemic at that time, we can still enjoy the film. Opening theaters are likely not the best place to attend instantly, those who choose to stay home will also be able to watch the movie.