“Wonderwall” continues to break record

Wonderwall is that legendary song that made our skin crawl from the first moment we heard it, an original song by the British rock band icon Britpop, formed in Manchester in 1991. This time we tell you a current news about this matter.

Everyone, absolutely everyone on this planet has heard this song, surely we have dedicated it to that special love, or we have cried for that song remembering someone impossible, or we have cried for having dedicated it, whatever the case, this song is known at the original world of Oasis.

Oasis was initially known as “The Rain”, and at that time the band only had singer Chris Hutton, guitarist Paul Arthurs, bassist Paul McGuigan and Daniel Alexander and later the band got bigger and bigger.

Well, “Wonderwall” is the iconic song of Oasis, and currently has managed to reach a new hit, it turns out that Wonderwall, managed to reach 1,000 million views on Spotify.

Actually this single was released in October 1995 and so far it has become the first song from the 90’s to reach this number of views!

On Youtube Wonderwall accumulates more than 300 million views! We leave you the link of this legendary theme for you to enjoy, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hzrDeceEKc

Tell us on social networks, why do you listen to it and sing it? Actually it is a very flexible song, we can be inspired so much, as to get excited and excited, as well as to cry at ease, but no matter the situation, the number grows, despite the years that this song already has, and we are sure of It will continue to grow more and more. It is a song that ultimately should never die! Wonderwall is simply a legacy.

