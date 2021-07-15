in Fight

Wondergirl Fairtex hopes to transition to MMA, but her priority is a rematch with Jackie Buntan

One of the advantages of competing for ONE Championship is that the Asian promotion organizes bouts of multiple contact disciplines. It is for that reason that Wondergirl fairtex, the 22-year-old prospect, longs to make the leap to MMA, citing that desire as her reason for knocking on the door of the Fairtex Gym.

“For that reason I came to train Fairtex, because I want to go to MMA”, said the two-time champion in Muay Thai to the portal of ONE. “I have not yet competed in MMA, only in Muay Thai and BJJ tournaments. But if I ever got a chance to compete in MMA, I would fight anyone. But now I’m focused on Muay Thai, and I want my revenge with Jackie (Buntan)

Notice

Despite winning in her first two appearances for ONE, the Thai suffered her first professional loss after losing a unanimous decision to the North American in the ONE: Fists of Fury last February.

If she gets a rematch with Buntan, Wondergirl knows what areas she needs to work on to put the series on the table.

“If they give it to me, I need to work on my cardio,” he explained. I need a new game plan. But it’s okay, I can lose and learn.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement

The Endesa League 2021-22 will start on September 18 and 19

TUDN boasts victory over TV Azteca in Mexico vs Guatemala