As Wonder Woman confronts one of Batman’s most famous enemies, the DC Comics superhero suffers her worst apocalyptic nightmare.

Attention SPOILERS of Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace # 4 from Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Daniel Sampere, Juan Albarrán, Hi-Fi and Travis Lanham. Diana Prince has always cared about humanity on a larger scale than other DC Comics heroes like Batman or Flash, who are more dedicated to protecting a specific city. This means that his fears are understandably greater than those of some of his allies, as confirmed by his battle against the Scarecrow.

And in Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace # 4, Batman’s famous villain the Scarecrow only used his gas of fear to make Wonder Woman face her worst and most apocalyptic nightmares.

A group of DC Comics villains consisting of Cheetah, Captain Cold, the Scarecrow, Black Manta, Two Faces, Killer Croc, Lion-Mane, and the Penguin decide to make a random enemy swap.

Based on their logic, this could give villains an advantage in battle, as heroes will not have specific experience when dealing with them. The Penguin literally puts models of various heroes on his hat and allows his companions to choose at random. While most of the matchups are not revealed in this issue, The Scarecrow is shown to end up having a chance to take on Wonder Woman.

So the villain who usually faces Batman, attacks during a moment of mourning for Wonder Woman. Since a former ally named Anna, who had fought crime alongside Diana Prince long ago, finally passed away in her old age, and the superhero mourns her loss after her funeral. That’s the moment when the Scarecrow unleashes a massive cloud of amplified fear toxin upon her, plunging her into a vision of her absolute worst fears.

First, Wonder Woman witnesses a sudden wave of nuclear bombs descending from the sky, firing directly into a local city. Despite her best efforts, Diana cannot prevent the bombs from exploding and destroying the city entirely.

Left alone in the crater, Wonder Woman is attacked by a horde of the undead, including Anna. Luckily a legion of Amazons who ride winged horses help him. Led by Hippolyta, Diana’s mother, they rescue her from the legion of the dead who attack her. However, they quickly reveal that they believe Diana’s “diplomatic” version was flawed from the start and that she was never going to save anyone.

From here the nightmare becomes more terrifying.

In fact, the Amazons see this as the best opportunity to end humanity once and for all. So they transform into completely xenophobic and murderous warriors. With the entire planet dying around them, the Amazons begin to “purify” the world by killing every person they can find. Although the vision initially consumes Wonder Woman, she has enough will to face the nightmare.

Diana quickly finds herself in the graveyard, with the Scarecrow desperately asking how the gas hasn’t completely broken her. Even Wonder Woman admits that the vision was almost enough to destroy her, but she is capable of defeating the villain with her own gas. The DC Comics superhero takes the enemy of Batman to Arkham Asylum, where he can be cared for as he tries to recover from his own weapon.