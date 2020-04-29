Brazilian Maria Ribeiro, 27, ran after a man who showed her genitals to her and her sister-in-law. He held him until the police arrived and detained him.

In full quarantine in Brazil, María Ribeiro, MMA fighter, and her sister-in-law they were shopping in a supermarket when, when leaving, a man rebuked them showing them their genitals.

My sister-in-law and I were preparing to go to the grocery store when a man got off his bike and started exposing himself, gesturing. We scolded him, but it wasn’t enough. Then he ran away and we decided to stop him. I have children, nieces and nephews in my family, my neighborhood is very child friendly. Having this guy on the loose wasn’t good. I caught up with him and fought him, kept him there. Unfortunately for him I am a fighter and I know exactly what to do in these situations. He tried to get out of it, but we have witnesses

I can’t imagine how many women go through something like this on a daily basis. I also did it for them. I wouldn’t have been at peace with myself if I didn’t try to catch him. Upon reaching it, the women there started cheering me on. I have received hundreds of messages thanking me for that idiot not escaping

Hi guys, this is exactly what happened, did you know that 77% of women have been harassed in some way, sad about that? It could have been a boy, a teenager, but thank God he was with me. I know how to defend myself very well and while I am standing, I will defend women from tramps like this.

Ribeiro has two fights at Brave CF, won on debut, by KO in the first minute, to Micol Di Segni and fell in his second fight, by decisions, against the Polish Karolina Wojcik. It happens that Ribeiro is nicknamed ‘Wonder Woman’: