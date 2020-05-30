In the mid-1970s, a new heroine hit the small screen. Taking the popular DC comic as a starting point, a series based on Wonder Woman was released in November 1975 with Lynda Carter in the title role. Although superheroes were beginning to be commonplace on television, superheroines were not so common, and for this reason the actress found herself in a fierce battle that far exceeded the adventures she starred in fiction every week. DC character-based shows have always been very popular. From the old movie serials of Batman and Superman to the 1966 version of the overcast Adam West, which was a real phenomenon on the small screen. Following this line, in the early 1970s the idea began to circulate about a program based on Wonder Woman. The ABC channel launched the pilot production with the leading role of Cathy Lee Crosby. The extenista turned actress was put in the skin of the warrior, but the pilot did not finish meeting the expectations of the channel. In that story, heroin was reformulated as a kind of spy that had all kinds of technological artifacts (the writer of the pilot was John DF Black, who a few years later wrote several episodes of Charlie’s Angels, another fiction focused on female spies ). Official ABC voices concluded that the episode had a “respectable, but not exactly wonderful” rating, and for that reason they canceled the project. Because Warner Bros. had acquired DC just a few years ago, and was hell-bent on monetizing the publisher’s characters, yes or yes, she decided it was best to deal and give again. Warner and ABC were confident that working another approach could be far more seductive to audiences, and a Wonder Woman relaunch on TV quickly got underway. This time, yes, the specific intention was to be respectful of the original material and the birth that Diana Prince had in comics, back in 1941. Created by psychologist William Moulton Marst, Wonder Woman was a warrior raised on Paradise Island. Her origins as an Amazon, severe training, her bracelets and the lasso of truth made her a great defender of justice. And the new pilot took several of these concepts in order to respect their essence. They commissioned screenwriter Stanley Ralph Ross, a veteran television writer who had worked on Adam West’s Batman but who also had a very strange project on his resume: a four-minute short film called Wonder Woman: who was in charge of this second version? Are you afraid of Diana Prince? Filmed in 1967, that was a test to see the possibilities of the character on television. The four-minute clip was enough for executives to dismiss, claiming that an action series starring a woman was not going to be of interest. In this way, and seven years later, Stanley Ralph Ross had the possibility of rewriting an adaptation of the heroine for the small screen. With the tone of the story defined, then was the most difficult step of all: finding the perfect Diana. According to Cathy Lee Crosby, the producers of the Wonder Woman relaunch called her to propose the role again, but she declined the offer. In this way, the production set to work to find the new Diana Prince. Read more An estimated 2,000 women showed up for the casting. The interest in playing that role was very high, not only because she was a female lead on a television in which there was no such offer, but also because it was the first series focused on an action heroine. Among the many contenders for the title were future “Charlie’s Angels” (Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson), and even Angela, David Bowie’s wife. Finally, the chosen one was an actress with very little experience, who had gained notoriety in 1972 when she was crowned Miss World of the United States. Her name was Lynda Carter. In November 1975 the pilot for the new Wonder Woman was released, and the enthusiasm was immediate. The channel gave the green light to the project and after a few months of filming, in April 1976 the chapters arrived that finished making up the first season. Without a doubt, Carter’s charisma was the greatest attraction of fiction, and thanks to that role his life changed forever.

The rookie actress was very aware of the level of exposure it meant to be in charge of the first series of a super heroine, and defended her place in any way. Her commitment to fiction was enormous, she participated in various creative decisions, and even tried to perform many of the action scenes that in other circumstances did stunt doubles. One of his greatest ideas had to do with the characteristic turn in which Diana became his alter ego. In a note to Entertainment Weekly, Carter explained: “In the comics, Diana simply walked away and returned to the scene already dressed as Wonder Woman. But for the series, the producers couldn’t find a way to deal with that change. I was a dancer, So I proposed to them that they could do a few turns or do some kind of pirouette. After that, it was only necessary to add some explosion effects. “

Carter was supposed to assert his name in a male-dominated environment, and in an interview, he referred to the poor balance of gender on television at the time: “At that point they had to push the discussions to the extreme in order to not to give in to the fight for women’s rights. ” In several notes the actress confessed that she had to fight tirelessly against the machismo of the seventies, although she highlighted an actor as one of the few exceptions: “Christopher Reeve was always wonderful with me”.

Wonder Woman marked a moment of conjuncture in terms of making a greater role for women visible on the small screen, and one of the show’s producers, Douglas Cramer, concluded in a note: “I don’t think we would have seen a Roseanne Barr or many of the things that later happened on TV if Wonder Woman hadn’t been paving the way. “

The firmness with which Lynda defended her place led her to a friction with her male counterpart. Lyle Wagoner was a television figure who briefly flirted with the comic world when he came very close to taking on the role of Batman as Adam West later had. In Wonder Woman, the actor played Steve Trevor, Diana Prince’s romantic interest. But as sometimes happens, the chemistry in front of the camera had little to do with the tensions that were experienced on the set. Apparently, a good part of the tension was that Lynda charged more than he did, something extremely unusual in the Hollywood of that time (and of this) time.

Carter with the actress who succeeded her in the role of Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot

One of the greatest achievements in the series was the ability of producers and screenwriters to change the story structure according to demand. After a very expensive first season due to the reconstruction of the time (the action took place in the 1940s), the ABC channel decided that it could not continue with the program. The production devised a solution, and that was that in the second season, the plot took a leap into the present. NBC acquired the rights to broadcast the story now running in the 1970s, with Lyle Wagoner playing not Steve Trevor, but his son (in the case of Diana Prince, there was no need for any justification due to the slow aging of heroin) .

After two very successful seasons, however, the fiction was discontinued. In September 1979 episode sixty aired, which marked the end of the story. The rating had dropped noticeably, and CBS did not want to produce a fourth year. Carter, meanwhile, decided to focus on his budding musical career and left Diana behind.

Throughout the years that followed, Lynda Carter honored Wonder Woman countless times, and always referred to that work as one of the most important of her career. But unlike other stars of the time who returned to their most iconic characters, on several occasions she refused to reinterpret her. While other series from that period had special episodes as an epilogue, Carter rejected any form of return on the grounds that this was a “pathetic” device.

As with Christopher Reeve's Superman, Lynda Carter is still the definitive version of Wonder Woman today. Despite the other adaptations of the heroine, the cultural impact of the show had such a unique mystique that not even the passing of decades erased that enormous song and the characteristic twist that made the actress the definitive interpretation of the popular imagination.