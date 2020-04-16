Wonder Woman: New images, Gal Gadot empowered and more golden than ever | INSTAGRAM

One of the big and long-awaited releases for this summer, of course if the contingency allows it, is “Wonder Woman 1984”. Warner Bros still stands with the launch so it is already preparing us with new images from the film where Diana Prince wears her new and beautiful golden armor.

It was in a photographic report for a well-known magazine in the United States where the snapshots have been appreciated, the beautiful actress Gal Gadot, who plays the superheroine Amazonia, dressed in the golden weapon of the golden eagle, has already seen appeared in the trailer for the film and of course also in the promotional posters.

This new photograph allows us to see with more precision one of the most interesting costumes of the Amazon, since in the comics her powers are increased. In the DC comics, the armor was forged from pure gold, created by Pallas, one of the best artisans Themyscira has.

Another of the snapshots shows a romantic scene between the superhero and Steve Trevor. The great love of the Amazon princess will return in the second part of the saga, despite the fact that she initially lost her life in a battle of the first film, which was set in 1918, during the First World War.

Gadot has stated that in this second part a much more mature Wonder Woman will be seen. “The first film was Diana’s coming of age, becoming Wonder Woman,” she tells the media. “She was very naive and did not understand the complexity of life, like a fish out of water,” she continued clarifying.

“In this installment it will not be the case. Diana has evolved. She is much more mature and experienced. Despite this, she is very lonely. She lost all the members of her team,” she continues, explaining that “something will happen to the Amazon” crazy”. If the world health contingency allows it, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will hit theaters on August 14. However, its initial release was scheduled for June 5, 2020.

“In these dark and terrifying times, I look forward to a brighter future. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to write our movie WW84 as of August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. I send my love to all of you, ”wrote the beautiful Gal, in a photo she shared on her official Instagram account, showing off her new armor.

