1/3

Wonder Woman 3 will touch on the issue of the pandemic by Covid-19 | Reform

Wonder Woman 3 will touch on the issue of the pandemic by Covid-19 | Reform

Wonder Woman 3 will touch on the issue of the pandemic by Covid-19 | Reform

The c0ronavirus crisis has led to the postponement of the release of Wonder Woman 1984, which has been delayed from June to October 2.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

However, the C0vid-19 will have an even greater impact on the franchise, as the third installment will be inspired by events in recent months.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, director Patty Jenkins revealed that recent events have completely changed the focus of the third installment of the saga.

You may also like:

« I’ve really hit the pause button. Where that plot came from was our state from six months ago. And so I want to make sure I’m fully absorbing whatever the result of this p @ ndemia is, » he revealed.

The director also said that she has a pending project before turning completely to film the third installment.

Also read:

« We’re not going to start working on that movie right away. I hope to make the Amazon movie (a spin-off focused on the inhabitants of Temiscira) before doing the third Wonder Woman movie. And I may not even do any of them. You never know what will happen in this world.

« But yeah, I think the plot will still be very similar, probably. But I want to make sure it’s influenced by all of this, » added Jenkins. The first installment was set during the First World War and the plot of its sequel will take place in the 80s.

It stands to reason that if the heroin’s third solo film places the character in the modern day, after the Justice League events, Jenkins wants to see the pandemic resolved before putting together a story for Diana.

Wonder Woman 1984 has Gal Gadot again as the protagonist, in addition to including actors such as Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Robin Wright.