The coronavirus crisis has caused the postponement of the premiere of « Wonder Woman 1984 (La muejr wonder) », which has been delayed from June to October 2. However, the COVID-19 will have an even greater impact on the franchise, as the third installment will be inspired by the events of recent months.

In an interview with Total Film, director Patty Jenkins revealed that recent events have completely changed the focus of Wonder Woman Wonder 3. « I’ve really hit the pause button. Where that plot came from was our state from six months ago. And so I want to make sure I’m fully absorbing whatever the result of this pandemic is, » he revealed.

The filmmaker also talked about her upcoming work and made it clear that she has a pending project before turning completely into Wonder Woman 3. « We are not going to start working on that movie right away. I hope to do the Amazon movie (a spin- off of Wonder Woman focused on the inhabitants of Themiscira) before doing the third of Wonder Woman. And she may not even do any of them. You never know what will happen in this world. But yes, I think the plot will continue to be very similar, probably. But I want to make sure it’s influenced by all of this, « Jenkins added.

The first installment was set during the First World War and the plot of its sequel will take place in the 80s. It seems logical that if the third solo film by Wonder Woman explores the character in the current era, after the events of League of Justice, Jenkins wants to see how the pandemic is resolved before putting together a story for Diana.

Wonder Woman 1984 will again feature Gal Gadot as the protagonist, in addition to including actors such as Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Robin Wright.