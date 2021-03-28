‘Wonder Woman 3’ will be a reality, says Warner Bros.

(CNN) – The box office numbers are in, and Warner Bros. says “Wonder Woman 1984” is a hit.

The Wonder Woman sequel debuted at an estimated $ 16.7 million in the United States over the holiday weekend, Warner Bros. reported. The film has grossed $ 85 million at the box office worldwide so far.

By comparison, the first “Wonder Woman” movie in 2017 debuted with a domestic box office opening of $ 103 million in its opening weekend, eventually grossing $ 822 million worldwide. But that was a different time, before the virus, when people weren’t afraid to go to theaters. “Wonder Woman 1984” debuted in 2,100 theaters nationwide, half of what the first Wonder Woman movie screened during its opening weekend.

Although Warner Bros. indicated that the premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984” was a record during the pandemic, that is a difficult number to evaluate. Some theaters that were open at the beginning of the year are now closed, and likewise, many that had been closed have since opened.

However, the studio called the film’s debut a success, leading to another big announcement from Warner Bros, which, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T: an accelerated production of “Wonder Woman 3.” It will star Gal Gadot, and Patty Jenkins will direct the conclusion of the film’s trilogy.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, fueling Wonder Woman 1984’s strong opening weekend performance, we are excited to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women Gal and Patty, who they will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy, “said Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros. in a statement.