The company Warner Bros The Summer premiere of the movie “Wonder Woman 1984” was postponed on Tuesday due to COVID-19.

In addition, he also removed the adaptation of the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda from his calendar “In the Heights” (“In the neighborhood”) due to the pandemic that is being experienced around the world.

With much of Hollywood’s spring premieres already canceled, releases of the most anticipated movies of the boreal summer are also being rescheduled.

The motion picture film is said to Wonder Woman 1984, the 2017 sequel to “Wonder Woman,” will now hit theaters on August 14 instead of June 5.

In order for the film to have the opportunity to participate in any awards ceremony, it must appear in theaters, as rumors had emerged that it would be released via streaming, but they were ruled out by the president of Warner Bros.

“There is still a lot to do in that movie,” Miranda said in an interview. “We were finishing the music and mixing and just working to make the music look exactly as it should be.”

Several likely spring and summer blockbusters have already been put off, such as Marvel’s “Black Widow,” which was slated to premiere on May 1 and is now undated.

The new installment of “Fast and Furious” (“Fast and Furious”) “F9”, now scheduled for 2021; the James Bond tape “No Time to Die” (“No time to die”), which moved to November; Y “A Quiet Place Part II” (“A Silent Place Part 2”), currently undated.

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE

– Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks)

March 24, 2020

Although in several countries entertainment centers including cinemas have been temporarily canceled or closed, the largest productions of Hollywood They have chosen to wait until they can be projected on the big screen.

