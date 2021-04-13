Wonder Woman 1984: Blu-Ray Review

We analyze the Blu-Ray of Wonder Woman 1984, the new installment of the DC Extended Universe, directed again by Patty Jenkins

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic blu-ray edition of Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel starring again by Wonder Woman alone, which further expands the DC Extended Universe, produced by Warner Bros. and distributed in Spain by 20th Century Studios Home Entertainment Spain.

Wonder Woman 1984 continues where its previous installment ended, setting it in 1984, with a Diana already fully accustomed to living with humans. But it also works as a prequel to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a film in which the character made his debut in the shared DC universe.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now available in stores in different formats, in UHD 4K, Blu-ray and DVD; as well as in digital platforms for rent and sale.

Warner once again relies on Patty Jenkins (Monster) to sit in the chair as its director, having Geoff Johns as a screenwriter, along with Dave Callaham and the filmmaker herself. In addition, Gal Gadot makes her debut as a producer on the film. Wonder Woman is the brainchild of William Moulton Marston for DC Comics.

Wonder Woman features Gal Gadot (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Chris Pine (Star Trek: Beyond), Robin Wright (House of Cards), Connie Nielsen (3 Days To Kill), Kristen Wiig ( Zoolander No. 2), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Lilly Aspell (Holmes & Watson), among others. As a curiosity, Pedro Pascal already participated in another production related to Wonder Woman, since he played Ed Indelicato in the failed adaptation of 2011, which had Adrianne Palicki as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman.

Synopsis

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) lives in the human world as Diana Prince, but is actually the princess of the Amazons who was trained to be an invincible warrior. Unable to return to the paradise island protected and isolated from the rest of the world, Themiscira, decides to use his superhuman abilities to help the defenseless. But one day he will discover a mysterious antiquity, the Stone of Dream, that will change everything.

In the hands of the ambitious Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), you can achieve the fulfillment of the most intimate wishes of any person, from the return of an old love like Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) to giving superpowers to a normal person like Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig). Who could stop the one who promises to grant you your most cherished wishes?

Wonder Woman 1984 is already in stores in domestic format, so we have analyzed all the extras available in the Blu-Ray version. We hope you enjoy the extras as much as we have. In this way, we have set to work to discover everything that this domestic edition hides with more than an hour of extras.

So, we begin with the analysis, which is completely spoiler-free, in case you have not yet had the opportunity to see Wonder Woman 1984 and want to know what it contains.

The Making of Wonder Woman 1984: Expanding the Wonder:

Gal Gadot confesses that she was very excited to shoot another Wonder Woman movie, stating that they did a great job on the first movie establishing a very complex character. And now is the time to explore it further. For her part, the director confesses that she had the idea of ​​setting the film in 1984 because she wanted to see Diana being the most, full of power, in all her splendor.

Geoff Johns, executive producer and screenwriter, explains that Patty Jenkins had a very specific vision and a general idea of ​​the story, when it came to the thematic of the dangers of getting everything you want. Thus, he continues by indicating that the director builds her story in terms of emotions. In addition, the director herself clarifies that Steve’s return is not because the fans asked for it, but that it made all the sense in the plot that he was trying to tell. They also talk about Gal Gadot’s new job as a producer.

Next, we see how the filming was in Fuerteventura

In September 2018, where they recreated the Amazon games in Temiscira. In turn, the director tells us about Minerva and her transformation into a villain, while Kristen Wiig herself confesses that she accepted the role because she loved the first installment of Wonder Woman, although she did not know what her character was like.

On the other hand, the filmmaker loves that Maxwell Lord is not a supervillain or a monster, but just an ordinary man. Thus, Geoff Johns comments that they considered the idea of ​​using the Duke of Deception, but they had already used a god as a villain in the first part, the God of War, and they did not want to repeat themselves.

In this way, they thought of someone getting the Dream Stone and becoming it. Therefore, they decided to use the version of Maxwell Lord that they introduced in the International Justice League in the 1980s; and that he was also a Wonder Woman villain in the series ‘The OMAC Project’. For Pedro Pascal, his character is a Gordon Gekko, but unpolished.

There could be no sequel without Chris Pine

Gal Gadot goes on to explain that they couldn’t do the sequel without Chris Pine, because he was a fundamental part of the first installment and they couldn’t let go, and that she’s super excited that Geoff Johns and Patty Jenkins managed to figure out how to put it in. in history in such an original way. In this way, the actor himself talks about how his character hallucinates with everything from the 80s, and that it was very fun to focus on that positive attitude and interpret how he was surprised by everything.

On the other hand, the production designer, Aline Bonetto, talks about what it was like to recreate the 80s for the film; showing us how they reproduced real scenes and shot in them, like the White House or the Smithsonian. Along with this, they explain the way in which they recreated the fashion of the 80s and dresses, where Diana was sober but elegant, while Barbara was tacky and exaggerated. They also talk about the places where they filmed, such as Washington DC, Virginia, London, Almería and the Canary Islands.

Director and stunt coordinator Rob Inch talk about how they used a lot of artisanal special effects on set, trying to shoot every possible scene on location, using the least amount of digital effects. Kristen Wiig confesses that Patty Jenkins was very clear about how she and Gal Gadot would fight, and how she didn’t want two people just punching each other. They also talk about the recreation of the golden armor and its origins in the Wonder Woman comics.

Gal and Kristen: Friends Forever:

Gal Gadot comments that Diana had been alone for a long time, and when she meets Barbara Minerva, the two connect. For her part, Kristen Wiig says that her character is quite invisible to other people, and has always wanted to have friends and love. In the end, she just wants what Diana has and be like her. In addition, they talk about the real friendship between the two actresses, which they connected from the beginning, having a very similar sense of humor.

Small but powerful:

Gal Gadot confesses that the first time he saw the full movie, he started to cry when he saw the opening scene, and he was very emotional with it. The director adds that the games of the Amazons of Themyscira are a famous part of the story of Diana’s origin, and that they already wanted to put the games in the first film, but there was no room for it.

Young Diana is played by Lilly Aspell, described as “an incredible superstar” by the director, because she shot her scenes, without doubles. Thus, Gal Gadot comments that when he saw the young actress do everything herself, riding horses, swimming and jumping obstacles; she forgot everything and thought it was a dream, that it was just what they needed to see, how she saw young Diana.

Scene Study: The Open Road:

The director wanted to actually shoot most of the movie. Thus, they show how they planned the scene with storyboards, how they shot it in Fuerteventura and the comparison with the final result. And they show us the difficulties and challenges they faced when shooting it in real locations, such as the wind blowing up the sand or getting Gal Gadot to run as fast as the vehicles.

Scene Study: The Mall:

For the director, a shopping mall was the perfect portrait of the United States in the 80s, so it was ideal to introduce Diana in the film. So they chose the Landmark Mall in Virginia, which was empty but still functional for shooting scenes. Production designer Aline Bonetto recreated some 65 stores, which had to be filled with products and décor from the 1980s. In the action scenes, they used more cables than in any other film in which Rob Inch, coordinator of specialists, because practically everything that is seen on the screen was seen on the set, only retouching the images with CGI, to include elements such as Wonder Woman’s bow or suppressing the cables from the image.

Gal and Krissy have fun:

We see an original video clip, with lyrics and choreography created by Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig.

Meet the Amazons:

Tiffany Smith is introduced, who will act as moderator in the DC Fandome, where she interviews the director of Wonder Woman 1984, the stunt coordinator Rob Inch and the main Amazons that appear in the tape, through a videoconference. Thus, they talk about the games of the Amazons, and how they participated in them in the filming.

Black Gold Infomercial:

We see the full Maxwell Lord TV commercial.

Outtakes:

Dances, accidental bumps, props that don’t work, laughter, hair-shedding wigs, choking phrases, swearing, grimacing, and alternate scenes and dialogue – you are all part of the film’s reel of outtakes.

Wonder Woman 1984 Retro Remix:

Announcement of the film, recreating the style of the 80s, as if it were a header from a television series of that time.

Finally, we hope you enjoy buying Wonder Woman 1984, available now in stores to take home on UHD 4K, Blu-ray and DVD; as well as in digital platforms for rent and sale. In this way, you will be able to see it as many times as you want, both in the original version and dubbed into Spanish.

