Wonder scorer and why he left football

Before being a boxer, Sergio Maravilla Martínez did various sports. Among them, soccer. And seriously. River fan, it could have been a Pity Martínez, although by age he would be retired. And by characteristics, it could rather resemble the Uruguayan Antonio Alzamendi, that “7” Millionaire who made it 1-0 against Steaua Bucharest to win the ’86 Intercontinental in Japan.

Martínez almost played in the First. He tells it. “At that time I played in Los Andes, in the neighborhood. The team was in Nacional B and it was the test of my life. I was 20 years old, I was already big, and I had more desire what conditions to football. Actually, I had my conditions … He was a forward on the right wing, very fast. He scored goals, many goals. He was not talented, he was not very skilledIn other words, very far from, with all due respect I say, a thinking guy like Riquelme could be. I would tell them ‘throw the ball away, I will come’, and it would come. Physically he was fine ”.

Maravilla even spoke of Riquelme.

Why didn’t he dedicate himself if it was going well for him? The answer is clear: “I had done other sports in my life, and then, over time, I look back and now I understand what happened to me. Why didn’t I fit into soccer? Because I had done three individual sports: fronton, tennis and cycling. Suddenly, my fourth sport was collective. It was difficult, because I was used to trusting myself and I had to trust my teammates. That’s why I went from soccer to boxing, and it was like a glove ”.

