‘Wonder Child’ Flores sees important challenges in the short term

MEXICO – Juarense knocker Bryan ‘Niño Maravilla’ Flores is highly motivated by what lies ahead for his successful career; the exclusive fighter from Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle, assured that he is ready for any challenge that comes his way in the coming months and is sure to come out with a victory.

Flores Favela, undefeated in 26 bouts, of which he was victorious by knockout in 16 of them; He has perfected his boxing in a couple of years that he accumulates under the leadership of the renowned coach Alfredo Caballero and his work team, which have led Bryan to exploit his qualities in the battle diamond.

The same coach, known worldwide for the great work he has done crowning his disciples, assured that if the ‘Wonder Boy’ follows the same path of hard work and discipline, he will go a long way because he meets all the requirements to become a history of Mexican boxing and that he is ready for great challenges.

With a positive streak of 8 knockouts in his last 10 fights, the frontier is getting ready for a new challenge after overcoming the Chilean Ramón Mascareña, the Venezuelan José Luis Marcano, the Japanese Hirotsugu Yamamoto and the capital Jorge Jorge on the fast track in recent months. ‘Estruendo’ Sánchez, who succumbed to the knuckle power of the pride of the Barrio de Los Alcaldes in Ciudad Juárez.