won Roland Garros again in a matter of hours

The day after conquer your first Grand Slam in singles, Czech Barbora Krejcikova also won this Sunday in doubles, along with her compatriot Katerina Siniakova, achieving the double at Roland Garros.The last tennis player who had achieved it in the Parisian Grand Slam was the French Mary Pierce in 2000. The Czech duo beat the pair formed by the Polish Iga Swiatek and the American Bethanie Mattek-Sands by 6-4 and 6-2.

The happiness of the Czech champions

Less than 24 hours after winning her first individual Grand Slam title, Krejcikova returned to the Philippe-Chatrier court to try to win back a doubles trophy that he had already won in 2018, also at that time with Siniakova. Regaining concentration “was really difficult after all the emotions I experienced yesterday (Saturday),” he acknowledged. “I had a hard time sleeping and I felt really tired when I woke up. And I can admit it now, my leg hurts. So I am very happy with the result. “

It's over. The Czechs won again at Roland Garros as in 2018.

What’s Next: Olympic Gold?

“On the track I was relaxed at the end and tried to reassure my partner, telling her not to worry, that it would not bother me whatever happened,” added the 33rd in the world. “I think we had a very good tournament and that we understand each other really well. We were very strong on the court today (Sunday) and these last two weeks. I am looking forward to playing with her again at Wimbledon and the Olympics, “concluded Krejcikova. Will it sink gold in Tokyo?

