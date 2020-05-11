Women’s Money in the Bank Match: MITB 2020 Preview. Six girls will seek to get the briefcase and the title shot this Sunday.

This year we have a fight Money in the Bank different, or rare, or whatever you want to call it but it is not the usual one. Firstly, because the women of WWE will have to start on the 0 floor of the WWE offices and get to the roof on the fourth floor to get hold of the briefcase.

Secondly, because if this is rare, we also expect that the two battles, both male and female, will be held at the same time and will be broadcast during the course of the PPV broadcast.

The favorite WWE RAW fighters to get the briefcase

As for the participants, everyone says that the favorite is the RAW red mark and if we analyze the wrestlers it seems so. RAW will feature Asuka It seems that he returns to the individual fight after losing the pairs titles with Kairi Sane, he has Shayna Baszler who will surely seek revenge against Becky Lynch after Wrestlemania and with a Nia Jax who has returned after the injury wanting to seek the title that confirms her as the most dangerous fighter in WWE.

On the other hand we have the blue brand of SmackDown that has its champion already fighting in this show against Tamina in a title match and that will be presented to this Money in the Bank with Dana Brooke, Carmella and Lacey Evans.

The only one who could have some credibility to win this match is Lacey Evans since it is the only one that has had a run-in with Bayley and Sasha Banks in recent weeks, but we must not forget that the briefcase works for the whole year and that what might seem crazy to us now is that it won Carmella or Dana Brooke in a few months it doesn’t seem so much.

