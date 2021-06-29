Women’s mental health has been hit hardest by the pandemic

Shutterstock / Alejandro Ivan Suarez ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/7iQJeS21FIOq8XVUXZ3LbQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYyNC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/G8oktLZJt7W.1K_hvdyVHQ–~B/aD05Mzc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/cba562a6538e6624cc24f56c00da9025″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/7iQJeS21FIOq8XVUXZ3LbQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYyNC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/G8oktLZJt7W.1K_hvdyVHQ–~B/aD05Mzc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/cba562a6538e6624cc24f56c00da9025″/>

Covid-19 has affected, with greater or less intensity, practically all the countries of the world since its first case in Wuhan (China) in November 2019. Ignorance of the new disease, as well as high mortality rates and contagion, have caused an increase in concern about contagion in the population. All this has caused the appearance of psychological discomfort. Furthermore, the exceptional situation of confinement has had important psychological implications, including depressive symptoms, emotional distress, insomnia, anxiety and feelings of loneliness.

On the other hand, the epidemiological evolution itself has also considerably increased the need for health care, both inside and outside the home. Those people who work formally outside the family home and who have dependents in their charge can be considered as one of the groups most affected by overload during confinement.

Generally, this duality of roles falls on women, which is why they could suffer a greater negative emotional impact during confinement due to COVID-19 than men, due to the enormous physical and mental workload that they could be assuming.

In this context, some studies have already reported on the differences between men and women in relation to the psychological impact of the pandemic and the presence of symptoms of anxiety and depression. In this regard, the emotional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic must be studied from a social and gender perspective.

70% of care tasks fall on women. With the state of alarm and confinement, and the consequent closure of educational centers, this amount was increased. This situation, added to teleworking at home, caused an emotional overload in the population. In this sense, it cannot be ignored that of the total number of health professionals who provide care in hospitals, health centers and social health centers, which in Spain are 84% women.

The sense of coherence

On the other hand, the role of certain modulating or buffering variables of the psychological impact in emergency situations or catastrophes is known. For example, coping strategies, resilience, and personal and environmental resources and mechanisms. One of these variables is the “sense of coherence”, which is the ability of the human being to respond adaptively to stressful situations, as well as a predisposition to evaluate life circumstances as significant, predictable and manageable.

Faced with a pandemic such as the one at hand, it is necessary to address both its impact on the mental health of citizens and the possible mediation of factors such as the sense of coherence, closely related to coping and psychological well-being, in order to show a more complete view of the coping with such stressful circumstances in men and women.

The results have shown that women present a higher level of psychological distress during the pandemic compared to men (5.35 points out of 10 among the former and 3.80 points out of 10 among the latter). Along these lines, men offered higher levels of sense of coherence, which could reflect a greater capacity to respond to stressful situations than women. However, it is worth considering the possibility that other factors such as the “double presence” of women could be influencing. Factors such as having to reconcile the demands of family care with those of work could influence this more unfavorable result for the group of women. In addition, they present a greater concern about getting sick and infecting other people and lower levels of self-perceived health.

In this sense, both the confinement and the circumstances surrounding the pandemic caused by covid-19 could have a strong impact on the level of mental health of the general population and of women residing in Spain, in particular. In addition, it also reflects that women, whose group is in charge of caring for minors, the elderly and dependents, are suffering to a greater extent the effects of this health, social and economic crisis.

Finally, these results highlight the need to promote social policies and specific interventions in public health, from a gender perspective, with the aim of intervening from a multidisciplinary perspective on the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of the population, and thereby avoid exacerbations and situations of psychosocial risk.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

The signatories are not salaried, or consultants, nor do they own shares, nor do they receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and they have declared that they lack relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned above.