05/11/2021 at 11:00 CEST

Women’s football will be professional next season 2020-2021 thus following the roadmap set by the former Secretary of State for Sports, Irene Lozano. Although everything is already designed for “La Liga Ellas”, supervised by the CSD and commercially exploited by an external company, there is still a procedure to make this professionalization a reality. And it is none other than its recognition by the CSD Board of Directors Something that, according to what this newspaper has learned, could already occur this week.

Because this leap from women’s football to professionalism is one of the first goals that the CSD general director has set for himself, Albert Soler, who took office last Wednesday. For the former director of Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​it is a commitment that has already been made and the CSD is going to speed up the procedures for its confirmation as a professional league and that “La Liga Ellas & rdquor; the next season 2021 in equal conditions of professional football and basketball.

Establish a Regulation, Statutes or appoint president

This imminent recognition and approval by the CSD will allow us to move forward with all the issues to be resolved in this new competition that from 2021 to 2024 is supervised by the state sports body itself. And it is essential to be able to close many issues inherent to its professionalization, such as the creation of the League with its Statutes, General Regulations, election of the president or Delegate Commission that will have to govern the future professional league.

As it will also be necessary to close the coordination agreement with the RFEF for the development of the competition or the refereeing material or for all the commercial development that, as the CSD itself announced; It will be left to an external company. And that includes the audiovisual contract that 13 of the 18 current teams have with Mediapro. But it is especially for the players and the female collective agreement in force since February 2020. The first in the history of Spanish women’s football.

Key in the renegotiation of the collective agreement

Recognition as a professional league that will also be key in the renegotiation of the women’s collective agreement which is denounced by AFE. But in order to change it, it requires that the women’s league be professional. Changes that go through modifying the current minimum wage of 16,000 euros to 75% partiality, the seniority bonus, family conciliation and maternity, image rights, occupational risks or the compensation clause.

The clubs of the current Primera Iberdrola, which would become a professional, are clear that these proposals for changes that they want to carry out from the union for this new agreement are only viable under a professional league scenario. And this whole situation is generating enormous concern among the players who are waiting and waiting for the moment. But that, in case of not seeing any reaction on the matter in the coming weeks, they could consider taking some type of action to claim this professional league