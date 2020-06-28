The new NWSL Challenge Cup begins, the first competition that opens the curtain in the United States with news and controversy. The withdrawal of Orlando Pride, the positives for coronavirus and the absence of important players such as Rapinoe, Press, Lloyd or Morgan make it less attractive a competition in which there will be a Spanish presence: Vero Boquete and Celia Jiménez. The Galician plays at home (Utah) while the Jaén has the absence of Rapinoe, the star of her team. Carolina Courage is again the great favorite, almost without absences, to win a tournament that will last a month.

Today the competition begins with the participation of the last champion, the Carolina Courage, which has all its stars: Dunn, Debinha, Labbé, McDonalds, Mewis or Dahlkemper against Porland Thorns. The debut of the first Spanish will be on Tuesday, when Vero Boquete, host when playing in Utah, plays her first duel against the Houston Dash. The Spanish team plays with players of the likes of Diallo or O’Hara to try to surprise at home and take a wound that the Galician has been looking for years as one of her great challenges. That same day will also be Celia Jiménez’s debut with the OL Reign who will face Sky Blue. The jinenense has the very important absence in her team of her star Megan Rapinoe, by her own decision, however she still has a competitive team with players like Shirley Cruz, Long, Quinn or Taylor. A first round in which 16 games will be played before entering the quarterfinals. Four matches per team so that everyone goes to the quarterfinals where they will be matched according to their classification. The quarterfinals will be played on July 17 and 18 with duels. The semifinals are scheduled for July 22, and the final for July 26.

It must be remembered that the preliminary round matches and the quarterfinals will be held at the Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman (Utah), while the semifinals and the final will be held at the Rio Tinto Stadium, home of the Utah Royals and Real Salt Lake masculine, that militates in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Absences and stars

Crystal Dunn, Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle, Becky Sauerbrunn or Julie Ertz, among others, will compete in this tournament that also features international stars such as Brazil’s Debinha, the Canadian who holds the record for goals as an international, Christine Sinclair, New Zealand veteran Abby Erceg, the Costa Rican stars Shirley Cruz and Rocky Rodríguez, the Japanese world champion in 2011 Nahomi Kawasumi or the legendary Welsh Jess Fishlock.

However, more will be missed. Without Rapinoe, Press, Heath, of their own choosing, the Orlando Pride players (who withdrew from the competition for having six coronavirus positives in their ranks) with Krieger or Sonnett, the injured Pugh and Lloyd and the loss of Alex Morgan by maternity leave a little orphan a championship accustomed to having all its stars.

“We were able to get to this moment for two reasons. The first and most important was that we worked extensively to develop the appropriate medical and safety protocols. So we got to a point where we said, ‘Okay, we’re ready to go.’ And then we started a gradual approach to training, which we have been applying so far. And based on that gradual approach, we were then able to set June 27 as the date for our first game, ”said Lisa Baird, NWSL Commissioner.

The curtain opens on the best league in the world, this year decaffeinated and with significant absences. A month of intense women’s football in which two Spanish women want to make history and lift the North American title for the first time in history …