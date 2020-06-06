Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. a10

The little more than 50 casualties that have recently been registered in the Mexican women’s soccer league due to the economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the uncertainty in which the players of the extinct Morelia live after the team’s move to Mazatlán, These are just a few situations that reflect that women’s football is not yet considered professional, said technical director Andrea Rodebaugh.

He mentioned that most of the clubs still do not conceive their female subsidiaries as professional or top-level teams, and this not only occurs in Mexico, but throughout the world.

The coach, who currently works at FIFA as a Development Officer for women’s projects in the Americas (Concacaf and Conmebol), estimated that to date, very few clubs are, after the pandemic, planning to revive their two professional teams, male and female. The vast majority will first try to get the men’s squad up and then they will see what happens to the women’s squad.

He pointed out that precisely one of the factors that has hindered the growth of Mexican women’s football is the lack of priority towards this category.

“Within the areas of opportunity that exist for the proper development of women’s soccer is the very famous cultural barrier, for me, not considering women’s squads as a men’s first team is the greatest obstacle that exists.

▲ The technical director regrets that the teams still do not conceive the women’s squads as a priority or first-level issue, which prevents further development of the players.Photo @XolosFemenil

“For this to continue growing, what needs to be modified or try to raise awareness is that women’s football be seen as a priority issue, and within that diversity in decision-making is also included.

I think that if there were more women in the clubs, the technical bodies and the directors, this category would have greater importance, and it seems to me that precisely that diversity in opinions, as well as having a different perspective, even within men’s soccer, would not Nothing wrong with our football would fall, he said.

Finally, the coach trusted that despite the current scenario derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, Mexican women’s soccer will be restored and will continue to grow in the short term.

Hopefully despite this forced brake, the women’s football will resume and the clubs, the league and the teams will reactivate again. Although there is still a lot to do, Mexico was going at a very good pace, it was growing and there were very favorable things, I hope that with this issue of the pandemic, women’s soccer will not be suspended or ended, because in a short time it has been accomplished a lot in that sector, he said.