Women’s football is already professional

The Board of Directors of the Higher Sports Council has approved the professionalization of women’s football, a day that “will go down in history” for facilitating an “unprecedented advance in women’s sport” and that opens “a path that will lead to professionalizing other sports”, according to the president of the CSD, José Manuel Franco.

This approval comes after Frank and the general director of CSD, Albert Soler, have met with the clubs involved, the Association of Women’s Soccer Clubs (ACFF), the Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF), the league, and all the agents that directly or indirectly have to do with the future development of the competition.

In this way, the government meets the objective, announced by the previous president of the CSD, Irene Lozano, that women’s football is professional in the highest category of the First Iberdrola for the 2021-22 season. In the coming weeks, when the composition of the competition for next year is clarified, Jose Manuel Franco summon the clubs that will be part of the competition.

“This day will go down in history as the day of unprecedented advancement in women’s sport. Today we have started by professionalizing women’s football, but I am convinced that this is the beginning of a path that will lead to professionalizing other sports. It is a very special day for equality between men and women. In sports, women are still victims of a worrying inequality. This measure that we have approved today will not correct it at once, but it will be the first stone in the building that we are going to build to achieve effective equality in the world of sport and that, hopefully, it will be extended to the rest of the world. Spanish society, “he explained Jose Manuel Franco before the press.

Regarding the next steps, the top leader of the CSD He advanced that “the first thing to do is create and approve statutes that regulate the operation of professional women’s football.”

“From there everything will develop, there will be a president or president, it would be good if it were a president. There will be obstacles to overcome, without a doubt, but we are going to do so seeking the maximum possible consensus. We have already started the journey seeking consensus, we have spoken with all the parties involved and we will continue to do so. It is not easy, but we are determined to see it through. Today we have taken the start and reach the goal without any doubt, “he said.

In this process, the Real spanish soccer federation will have “a fundamental role”, but will be the CSD who takes the reins, as detailed Frank. «These first steps, and given that today there is enormous inequality between some clubs and others, they will be guided by the CSD. This professional football embryo will have the unconditional support of the CSD», He supported.