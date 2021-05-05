Women’s football, Albert Soler’s first business as CSD director

05/05/2021 at 11:31 AM CEST

Albert Soler, former manager of Fútbol Club Barcelona with Bartomeu, assumes the general direction of the CSD after the new presidency in the CSD of José Manuel Franco. One of the first issues that Soler will have on the table is the professionalization of women’s football. Process that started under the presidency of Irene Lozano, calling an event even with the president of the government Carmen Calvo.

The convocation of the CSD Board of Directors, which has the last word about this new “Liga Ellas”. It is the essential requirement to be able to continue with this professionalization of women’s football under the same conditions as men’s or ACB basketball, the only two competitions recognized as professionals in the current Sports Law.

This recognition and Final approval by the CSD is key to moving forward with all issues to be resolved in this new competition that from 2021 to 2024 is supervised by the state sports body itself. And it is essential to be able to close many issues inherent to its professionalization such as the creation of the League with all that it implies, Statutes, Regulations, etc.

The signing of the coordination agreement with the RFEF for the development of the competition, the arbitration matter or the commercial development that, as the CSD itself announced, will remain in the hands of an external company. And that includes ehe audiovisual contract that 13 of the 18 current teams have with Mediapro. But it is especially important for the players and the women’s collective agreement in force since February 2020. The first in the history of Spanish women’s football.

Restlessness among soccer players

An agreement that is denounced by AFE, but that to be able to change it requires that the women’s league be professional. The priorities are to modify the current minimum salary of 16,000 euros to 75% partiality, the seniority bonus, family and maternity conciliation, image rights, occupational risks or the compensation clause. The clubs of the current Primera Iberdrola, which would become a professional, are clear that these proposals for changes that they want to carry out from the union for this new agreement are only viable under a professional league scenario.

And this whole situation is generating enormous concern among the players who are waiting and waiting for the moment. But what, in case you don’t see any reaction to it in the next few weeks, they could consider taking some kind of action to claim this professional league.