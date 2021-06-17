Women’s Eurobasket 2021 – Torrents and Abalde miss it

06/17/2021 at 12:05 PM CEST

The Spanish coach, Luis Mondelo, it gave the final list for the Eurobasket with two notable casualties: those of Alba Torrents and Tamara Abalde, both affected by the coronavirus. International players have been isolated since last Friday, when they tested positive for Covid-19. This Tuesday, Torrents tested positive again and Abalde negative, but the coach, together with the Spanish Federation, decided to replace them with other players.

Those finally chosen to play the Eurobasket, which begins next Thursday, June 17, are forward Laura Quevedo and power forward Paula Ginzo, which will complete the call for 12 players to play the tournament and where Spain debuts against Belarus at 9:00 p.m..

Luis Mondelo acknowledged that his absences are important, but the decision taken is the right one: “There are two very important casualties, but seeing how the situation of each one is evolving, Tamara would not reach the second phase and Alba, in the best of cases, until the final phase. Waiting for them would mean starting the championship with 10 players, with the risks that this entails & rdquor;.

Achieve the third consecutive gold, the great illusion

The Spanish team led by Luis Mondelo begins its participation in the Eurobasket with the great objective of repeating the gold medal for the third time in a row, something that would be historic in the history of Spanish women’s basketball. Spain is in group A together with Belarus, Sweden and Slovakia and the competition will last until next Sunday, June 27.

The venues for the event are Strasbourg and Valencia, where the national team will play all its matches and where the final phase will also be played. To get a medal, it would be the eighth in a row and would mean not getting off a podium since 2013.