Women’s Eurobasket 2021 – Serbia, a very tough obstacle for Spain

The initial setback against Belarus It forces a Spain in clear progression to face one of the four directly classified as group champions this Wednesday in the Eurobasket quarterfinals.

Y the rival will be nothing more and nothing less than Serbia (9:00 p.m., Teledeporte) in La Fonteta to fight for a ‘semi’ in which the winner of Belgium-Russia would be measured (8.30pm, Strasbourg). On the other side of the table, at six o’clock Belarus-Sweden in Valencia, and France-Bosnia and Herzegovina in Strasbourg.

Champions in 2015 and bronze in the last edition in which Spain won its second consecutive title, the Balkans have a great team in which only the testimonial Masa Jankovic disputes the league of his country (Red Star).

Its main reference is Sonja Vasic, a 1.89 meter forward who carries two seasons marveling in Girona. Along with her stand out the nationalized American base Yvonne Anderson despite never playing in Serbia (daughter of the renowned university coach Mike Anderson) and power forward Tina Krajisnik, a great rebounder.

Serbia is the only team to have exceeded 80 points in all three games of the first phase (86-81 against Italy with extra time, 51-85 against Greece and 75-87 against Montenegro). Therefore, it will be necessary to push even more in defense to stop all the Balkan talent.

Spain goes to more

After that referred KO on the first day of the group stage, the Spanish team is showing a clear upward line that allows to face this demanding quarterfinal duel with moderate optimism.

After defeating Sweden (76-55) and Slovakia (93-61) with authority, those of Lucas Mondelo also passed over Montenegro last Monday with a great job at the defensive level in the second round (78-51) despite dragging throughout the tournament the important absences of Tamara Abalde and Alba Torrens due to their positives from Covid-19.

“Serbia likes to play chaos. They have players who are capable of pressing, shooting three and loading the offensive rebound a lot, which allows them third second options in attack. That does a lot of damage to the rivals & rdquor ;, commented the Spanish coach facing the quarterfinal floor.

“Serbia is a very strong team, very tough. It will be very difficult to play against them, but our defense is connecting us and it is allowing us freedom in attack. We may have a chance if we maintain this defensive level, “added Mondelo.