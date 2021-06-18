Women’s Eurobasket 2021 | Laura Gil: “We have had many failures”

06/18/2021

Laura Gil, power forward of the Spanish women’s basketball team, agreed that they had “had many failures” in their debut in the Eurobasket, although despite everything they had been “rowing to the end.”

“I think we have had many failures, easy baskets that we have not scored and in defense we have had moments that we have let them make their strong points, but even so we have been rowing the whole game with options and in the end they have been lucky to have the last shot and put it in, “Gil said.

The player was asked about the causes.

“I suppose that there has been a mixture of nerves, of finding ourselves in a situation that was not planned, starting the game losing and it has been difficult for us to find our rhythm and when we have done it it has not been enough,” he said.

“It hurts to lose and more in the first game at home. Now it’s time to correct mistakes and do a ‘reset’ because tomorrow there is another battle and we have to take it out, “concluded Laura Gil.