Women’s Eurobasket 2021 – Ginzo and Quevedo complete the Spanish squad

06/17/2021 at 12:30 PM CEST

The twelve players who will represent Spain in the women’s Eurobasket are already known, and who will record the sensitive absences of Alba Torrens and Tamara Abalde. Lucas Mondelo will present today the final list of the twelve players who will participate in the tournament, a list to which the forward Laura Quevedo and the power forward Paula ginzo to replace Torrens and Abalde.

Both players have been isolated from the team since last Friday after testing positive for COVID and, since then, new tests have been carried out daily following the established protocols. In the last test carried out yesterday, Tuesday, Tamara Abalde was negative and Alba Torrens positive.

The National Coach and the Federation made the decision to replace them with Laura Quevedo and Paula Ginzo, players who are on the 12 + 2 list that FIBA ​​allows for this EuroBasket given the situation caused by COVID. The decision to replace them is conditioned by the FIBA ​​regulations and protocols.

“They are two very important casualties for the team, but seeing how the situation of each one is evolving, Tamara would not arrive until the second phase of the EuroBasket and Alba, in the best of cases, until the final phase. Waiting for them would mean starting the championship with 10 players, with the risks that this entails & rdquor ;, Lucas Mondelo pointed out, who also highlighted that “they haven’t trained since last week and incorporating them could thus pose a risk to their physique & rdquor; Thus, Alba and Tamara will rejoin the team with their 12 teammates on July 5, which begins the Preparation Tour for the Olympic Games.