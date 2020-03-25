The match between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler could be the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 36.

One of the most prominent matches on the red mark part of WWE RAW on the billboard of WrestleMania 36 He could take the main event stand for the first night of the grand event. This fight is about the contest between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler for the women’s championship of WWE RAW.

Since Wrestle Votes combat between the Shayna Baszler Y Becky lynch It could be the contest that closes the first night of WrestleMania 36.

Regarding the card of the event in its entirety, there should be 16 matches. The new report of Wrestle Votesindicates that the recordings of the event would take place on Wednesday and Thursday of this week with a total of 16 fights, having 8 for each night. On the other hand, there is no information on what would be the combat that he would lead WrestleMania 36 during the second night.

Current card:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega).

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana).

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

It is a somewhat strange card to be Wrestlemania, as several matches have been announced out of nowhere. Even in the SmackDown Women’s Championship match, Dana Brooke was eliminated without explanation.

