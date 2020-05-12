Women’s couples titles up for grabs next Monday on RAW. Tonight we saw how The IIconics beat Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss in a non-title match.

Women’s couples titles up for grabs next Monday on RAW

Yesterday we could see in the RAW that the Australian fighters returned, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay who form the tag team IIconics.

On their return they were the special guests of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in the segment of A Moment of Bliss, a segment that ended with the challenge of a combat between both teams. The victory fell on the side of the Aussies which led to a challenge for the women’s couples titles for next Monday.

Recall that The IIconics lost the titles precisely against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on a RAW show in August from last year just a week before SummerSlam. Since then, Nikki Cross and Alexa retained the titles until they lost to Kairi Sane and Asuka, but regained them against the same wrestlers at past Wrestlemania 36.

Since then, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss have only defended the titles against Asuka and Kairi Sane on the post-PPV SmackDown and a few weeks later against Carmella and Dana Brooke.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.