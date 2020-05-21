The association of women’s clubs, which represents 13 of the 16 teams in the Iberdrola League (all except Barça, Athletic and Real Madrid Tacón), will present today to the Higher Sports Council the application for the First Women’s to be considered a professional league. In accordance with Article 8 of Law 10/1990, of October 15, on Sport, which includes the powers that it grants to the CSD, that of “qualifying official competitions of a professional nature and state level”, women’s football aspires to obtain a cataloging that currently only have the First and Second Men’s Division and the ACB Basketball League.

“There will be criteria for the qualification of professional competitions, among others, the existence of labor links between clubs and athletes and the importance and economic dimension of the competition,” states the same Sports Law in its article 46. Requirement that are guaranteed after the signing of the historic collective agreement whose negotiation has marked the season.

The pandemic abruptly closed a course in the Iberdrola League that left a general feeling of dissatisfaction, far from the optimism with which it started in September in the wake of the last World Cup. Not even the signing of the aforementioned collective agreement prevented a bittersweet balance, accentuated by the health crisis and uncertainty before an uncertain horizon. The hard negotiation between the employers and the unions, with a strike through, had replication in the conflict between Thebes (LaLiga) and Rubiales (Federation). And, when at last the labor text was presented with all the pageantry in the Congress of Deputies, calm did not come either.

The consideration of professional league that the CSD will register would grant the First Women’s autonomy for the audiovisual and commercial exploitation of their competition, pending the inescapable requirement of having to establish a coordination agreement with the Federation such as that of men’s professional soccer. Tebas and Rubiales have also brought their television battle to women’s football. The President of the Federation managed, with the mediation of the CSD, to keep the centralized sale of the League’s television rights. If you want to run it from next season, you are bound to agree with Mediapro, which has contracts with 12 clubs, or everything will lead to a new conflict. The division into two audiovisual blocks (Mediapro and Federation) has hampered the visibility of the tournament this year, with decisive matches without being broadcast.

