Women’s boxing fly 51 kg at the Tokyo 2021 Games: fights, schedule and results

This Saturday, July 24 (Friday 23 at the night of Colombia) the action will begin at the Kokugikan Arena, boxing venue at these Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The next day the women’s flyweight fights will begin (from 48 to 51 kilograms), in which Colombia will be represented by Ingrit Valencia.

Ingrit Valencia awaits rival in second round

The Colombian is the third seed in this category, so it will not have action in the first qualifying round and is already seeded in the round of 16 waiting for a rival.

The first appearance of Ingrit Valencia in these Justas will be Thursday, July 29 from 5:06 am (Colombian time) against the winner of the duel between Chungneijang Hmangte from India and Miguelina Hernández from the Dominican Republic, a fight that is scheduled for this Sunday 25.

Women’s boxing schedule 51 kg

On the night of July 24, the women’s flyweight fights will begin, while the medals will be defined at dawn on Wednesday, August 4 with the semifinals (those who lose take bronze), and starting on Saturday 7 of the same month, with the fight for gold.

July 24

Sandra Drabik (POL) vs Tursunoy Rakhimova (UZB)

Irish Magno (PHI) vs Christine Ongare (KEN)

Roumaysa Boualam (ALG) vs Jutamas Jitpong (THA)

Mandy Bujold (CAN) vs Nina Radovanovic (SRB)

Giordana Sorrentino (ITA) vs Irismar Cardozo (VEN)

July 25

Chungneijang Hmangte (IND) vs Miguelina Hernández (DOM)

Tsukimi Namiki (JPN) vs Catherine Nanziri (UGA)

Svetlana Soluianova (ROC) vs Virginia Fuchs (USA)

Stoyka Krasteva (BUL) vs Thi Tam Nguyen (VIE)

Rabab Cheddar (MAR) vs Charley-Sian Davison (GBR)

July 28 and 29

Round of 16

July 31 and August 1

Quarter finals

August 4th

Semifinals (bronze medals)

August 7th

Final (Gold and silver)