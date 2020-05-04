Great interest in superior female leadership versus male leadership in the face of the pandemic.

With a “hug from a non-follower who reads it”, Eduardo López Arellano says: “I don’t share with you almost any of your ideas. You belong to the circle of people who could tell them to build an essay speaking well of Hitler and they would succeed (that their convictions allow it is another story). To put an analogy, you could refute someone who said that it is dark saying that there is no darkness but absence of light … “.

The buleo is about the assault … Friday with the successful handling of the pandemic by seven women who govern, taken from a video by Adela Micha.

“The countries to which it alludes are relatively easy to control health-wise speaking: New Zealand, isolated and distant; Korea, sea, and sea of ​​impregnable asphalt to the north; Taiwan, with the sea everywhere; Far Iceland, and the other Viking countries stand out for their small population and their important cultural level, “he writes. “They are not comparable to the vast majority of the rest of the world.”

With the exception of Germany, with just over 83 million inhabitants; Korea, 51 million 700 thousand, and Taiwan, 24 million, their concern applies to Iceland (only 365,000), because New Zealand, Norway and Denmark have almost five million, five million 370 thousand and five million 806 thousand inhabitants each. The population of the seven totals 175 million 241 thousand. Seven million more have Bangladesh (governed by Mrs. Sheikh Hasina), where only 175 have died from Covid-19), but 28 million 529,000 more than the Russia of the male Putin, where the deaths by the new bug are almost 1,250.

Thanks to Rosa Leticia Scherman Leaño (“I beg you to correct it, you need to give credit to who deserves it and report exactly”) and Germán Martínez Martínez, I clarify: the premier of Denmark is no longer Helle Thorning-Schmidt but Mette Frederiksen (the error is mine, not Adela’s).

A delucubrador, López Arellano thinks that I can give “a favorable bias to any topic he chooses.” He says that my coconut is not up for discussion (“I would perhaps call it selective intelligence”) and he slides a good irony: “With respect, it is worth disagreeing. And by the way, I will eat some delicious crepes de cajeta to your health… ”.

A misogynist who suffers from Alzheimer’s, Miguel Mercado, who was upset by the fact that women rule better, wanted to aggravate me: “Even in Covid-19 I remember my bastard children. Do you eat stai? ”. I hope someone will make sure that the patient, as serious as he is, at least complies with the support of his unfortunate offspring.

Marco Aurelio González Gama recalls that he has “had controversies with you, as when you defended the lack of responsibility of the late ex-director general of the IMSS, Juan Molinar Horcasitas in the tragedy of the ABC nursery school”, but he celebrates my recent texts. “I just endorse the idea that the success of the ladies you mention in managing the crisis in their countries can only be attributed to one thing: leadership! It is the great difference, I would say… ”.

