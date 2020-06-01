Every night, María Cristina Tovar sacrifices a few hours of rest to sit down to write code in front of her computer after concluding her daily work.

The Psychology graduate from the Central University of Venezuela learns programming to enhance her career and open up opportunities in the technology industry.

I’m looking for a way to link them, to do psychological research on a large scale through technological platforms, “says the 27-year-old from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

After pursuing cognitive behavioral research, Tovar’s ambition prompted her to pursue a Full Stack Web Development career with a grant from the Globant company “Code Your Future” program.

This profession ranges from the fundamentals of programming to the launch of comprehensive web applications, as students study both the user interface and the logic behind it.

“I did not know anything about programming at all, no programming language and the fact that it is intensive keeps you jogging all the time, that is, it does not allow you to fall asleep or be distracted, but you are very focused on projects and you learn very fast, “he says.

Tovar’s group is mostly made up of women (they represent 80 percent of the class).

In general, women and men should be in all areas, without any inconvenience, it should be fair in general, “he says.

Although the psychologist seeks to apply her new knowledge to her profession, she also plans to take a career turn to dedicate herself completely to the technology industry.

“Currently, technology is in all areas, it is in everything you see: it is in medicine, psychology and commerce, it is already part of our lives, so (study) to already be aligned with that progress” , it states.

They want directives

80 percent of the 500 scholarships offered by the “Code Your Future” program are for women.

Santiago San Martín, country manager for Mexico, explains that the objective is to train professionals capable of climbing to managerial levels.

“We know that the information technology industry in Latin America is not led by women. In fact, we are working so that by the end of this year we will have a higher percentage (of women) in ‘management’ positions, but basically if We want to achieve that, we have to start now and that they can make a change in their career or empower it. They will also be the leaders of the future, “he says.

Mexico is the third country in Latin America where these scholarships are awarded, which cover 100 or 75 percent of the cost of the program.

To apply for this scholarship you must access https://codeyourfuture.io/become-a-student/ and follow the instructions they mark.

In addition to Full Stack Web Development, a seven-month course that Tovar studies, students can also learn in four months Advanced Front-End in React, a tool focused on developing web applications.

