Women with PCOS are also at high risk for COVID-19

In the absence of vitamin D, women with PCOS face more complications from contracting COVID-19.

Powerful menstrual cramps. Inconsistent bleeding. Sudden hormonal changes In the most severe cases, infertility. These are some of the more serious symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome. More than a year and a half after the start of the global health crisis due to COVID-19, it seems that women who suffer from this condition are even more vulnerable if they get a virus infection.

What is the syndrome of ovary polycystic?

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) triggers hormonal complications in women. Generally, he opts for a difficulty of the ovaries releasing mature eggs. For this reason, menstrual irregularities, acne, and disabling pains at the time of the period are common among patients with this condition.

Amid the global health crisis due to COVID-19, media attention has focused on the development and spread of the virus. The focus, however, has been on the risk that the disease represents at the respiratory and cardiovascular level. It appears, according to CNN en Español, that the women with PCOS are at an even higher risk of contracting the disease.

The problem lies in the resistance that PCOS treatments generate against the drugs administered to counter COVID-19. According to Alessandria Masi’s coverage, it could be that young women with this condition carry the consequences of the virus for the rest of their lives.

Not only that: they are even more likely than other members of their same age group to fall ill with coronavirus. When attacking 1 in 10 women of childbearing age, the imbalance of reproductive hormones does not help the body to fully recover from the virus.

Why are you leaving women vulnerable to COVID-19?

In addition to the menstrual discomforts that occur when a woman suffers from this condition, women with polycystic ovary syndrome generally develop diabetes before their 40th birthday. A crushing 80% of them are overweight, according to The US National Library of Medicine.

These physical conditions make it difficult for the body to recover properly of a COVID-19 infection.

In addition to the notable lack of information about it, women living with polycystic ovary syndrome have low levels of vitamin D. This complication further increase the risk of developing severe COVID-19. The lack of scientific research and pharmaceutical alternatives make it impossible for women with this condition to have an easy way out in this area.

