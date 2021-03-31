Women with endometriosis under 35 years of age achieve 95% success when vitrifying oocytes

When a woman has endometriosis, a disease that affects one in ten of childbearing age, in many cases it is necessary to resort to assisted reproductive techniques to get a pregnancy. The anatomical alterations caused by this pathology most of the time prevent the gestation spontaneous.

Endometriosis is characterized by the appearance of endometrial cells outside the uterine cavity (ovaries, tubes, peritoneum, etc.), which have the ability to survive and escape the natural defense mechanisms that should prevent their presence in these atypical places.

In the last decade, oocyte vitrification has allowed the development of fertility preservation programs. Thus, the number of vitrified oocytes and the age of the patient are key factors for reproductive success. But what is the appropriate number to vitrify in these patients to optimize the chances of success?

This research aims to help fertility specialists and endometriosis patients establish realistic expectations regarding their chances of reproductive success based on their vitrified oocytes.

Ana Cobo, gynecologist

Ana Cobo, director of the Cryopreservation Unit of the Valencian Infertility Institute (IVI), shows in a new study how, as the number of oocytes of the patient increases, her chances of success increase. Thus, in those under 35 years with endometriosis, a 95% success rate was achieved, recovering 20 oocytes, while the maximum newborn rate was close to 80% in those over 35.

“Previously, this data was already known for women with elective preservation of fertility and patients with Cancer, but this information was non-existent in the case of patients with endometriosis, where the question becomes even more relevant because they have a higher risk of premature exhaustion of the ovarian reserve”Cobo explains.

The importance of age

The work includes data from 485 women with endometriosis who preserved their fertility between January 2007 and July 2018 in the clinics that IVI has spread across Spain and who subsequently tried to get pregnant.

“These findings clearly indicate the beneficial effect of youth on reproductive outcomes in women with endometriosis who have preserved fertility; however, we must pay special attention when it comes to women with advanced stages of the disease or when they have needed surgical treatment ”, points out the specialist.

“While it is true that obtaining a maximum number of 15-20 oocytes to vitrify (probably in two stimulation cycles) is relatively easy in young women, this can be more difficult in a patient with a compromised ovarian reserve, who may even have aggravated if the patient has been operated on ”, he continues.

It is true that obtaining a maximum number of 15-20 oocytes to vitrify is relatively easy in young women, but this can be more difficult in a patient with a compromised ovarian reserve, such as in patients with endometriosis.

Ana Cobo, gynecologist

The effect of surgery on the ovarian reserve

A previous study, also led by Cobo, reveals how young women achieved better results when they had vitrified oocytes to preserve fertility before birth. surgical removal of the ovarian endometrioma.

“There is a quantitative effect of surgery on the ovarian reserve. After the surgical intervention, the number of oocytes recovered will be lower, which may negatively affect the future possibilities of achieving a pregnancy ”, concludes the expert.

Source: IVI

