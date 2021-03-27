Women who undergo an abortion have a higher risk of dying before the age of 70

Women who suffer some spontaneous abortion they may have greater probability of dying prematurely, before age 70, especially for some cardiovascular disease. A study published by the British Medical Journal has investigated the possible differences in mortality between those who have experienced an abortion and women who had any other outcome in their pregnancy.

The correlation between abortion and premature death is higher, according to the authors, in women who had abortions in their early reproductive years or who had repeat abortions. The researchers therefore argue that abortion may be “an early marker of future health risks in women.”

Miscarriage occurs in 12-24% of known pregnancies. Scientific evidence pointed out that women with a history of abortions have a higher risk of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes. But whether there is a correlation with premature death had not yet been sufficiently explored. That is what the researchers of this study have proposed, with data from 101,681 nurses between the ages of 24 and 42 who participated in a large study between 1993 and 2017. The pregnancies of these women and their health histories were followed up throughout those 24 years.

25.6% of the participants had at least one pregnancy that ended in abortion. Premature deaths, nearly 3,000 in total, were higher among women who had had three or more abortions (1.47 out of a thousand, compared to the average of 1.24 per thousand). For women who had their first abortion at age 24, the proportion of premature deaths was 1.69 out of every thousand.

The researchers’ conclusion is that having a history of abortions increases the probability of premature death by 19%. In the case of deaths from cardiovascular disease, that risk is 48% higher. This is not the case with premature death from cancer.

The study has not gone into investigating the possible causes. It has only consisted of observing a possible statistical correlation. That is why the authors call for more research on this question.